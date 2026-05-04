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Viral video: Naagin 7's 'epic goof-up', raw footage in blue screen, safety harness leaves fans furious, makers get trolled: 'Kya hoga serial walon ko'

The makers of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Naagin 7 have made a huge goof-up in VFX, and netizens are having a field day.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Naagin 7's 'epic goof-up', raw footage in blue screen, safety harness leaves fans furious, makers get trolled: 'Kya hoga serial walon ko'
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Naagin 7 (Image source: Instagram, screengrab)
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Ekta Kapoor's Naagin Season 7 is among the top TV shows. Led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the fantasy adventure is in its final leg. The season will be wrapped soon, and before bidding goodbye to their fans, the makers created a memory that became the highlight of the season. In the latest episode, titled- Radhika's deadly betrayal, the makers aired an intense fight action sequence without the post-production.

In this epic goof-up, Priyanka is seen performing the scene with a large blue screen background, with visible safety harnesses. This raw footage made it to the final broadcast, and it became viral instantly. The show has received a major backlash online, and netizens are slamming the team. Although the makers pulled down the episode and re-uploaded the correct version, the damage was done.  

The internet lost its cool on Ekta Kapoor and her team for 'epic goof-up'

Several netizens mocked the makers' negligence for ignoring such an 'epic mistake'. A netizen asked, "Maine bhi dekha hai kya ho gaya serial walo ko?" Another netizen wrote, "Sabse flop aur bakwas season. But their chemistry is too good." One of the netizens calls it, "Worst Naagin story season ever..... Actors are good, but the storyline and AI use are worse." 

Watch the viral raw clip from Naagin 7

There are internet users who supported the makers and called out the trolls for making an issue of a small goof-up. An internet user wrote, "Yeah, that was a small mistake, and let her correct! The remaining part of the episodes was mind-blowing!" Another internet user wrote, "Galti sabse hota hai yaar, my favourite show Naagin." One of the fans wrote, "Arey to kya hogya dikh gaya to... Sab ko pata hai edit hoti hai.... Issme konsi badi baat hai... Kabhi-kabhi mistake ho jate hai sab se... Log to aese paagal ho jate hai pata ni kya hi ho gaya."

About Naagin 7 

Unlike previous seasons, Naagin 7 is not just a fantasy supernatural thriller; it has a patriotic theme as well. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stars as Ananta, a young woman unaware of her true identity. She grows up believing she is human until her dormant powers begin to surface, leading her to discover she is the chosen Naagrani destined to protect the Naagmani. The season introduces a unique enemy—mysterious and powerful Yaman (a shape-shifting dragon). These adversaries seek to destroy the serpent clan and use the Naagmani for global destruction.

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