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Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina, netizens slam Shaktimaan actor

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Viral video: Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina, netizens slam Shaktimaan actor for 'hypocracy': 'Paisa insaan ko kitna gira sakta hai'

After slamming Samay Raina for "destroying culture," Mukesh Khanna, aka Shaktimaan, has now shot a commercial with him. Netizens lost cool on the veteran actor's hypocrisy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 11:18 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina, netizens slam Shaktimaan actor for 'hypocracy': 'Paisa insaan ko kitna gira sakta hai'
Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina (Image source: Screengrab)
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Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has shown the true faces of celebs. First it was Sunil Pal, and now it's Mukesh Khanna. You know the commonality between them? They both once abused, criticised, and slammed Samay and his show India's Got Latent. Currently, Samay is riding high with India's Got Latent Season 2, which took a flying start with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's episode. Just a day after the Season 2 premiere, the impossible became possible. Samay Raina collaborated with Mukesh Khanna, and netizens have lost their cool on the veteran actor, who once compared Samay to a dog's tail. 

How did Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina unite? 

Mukesh Khanna featured in a TVC of a smartphone brand, which is the sponsor of Samay's show. The ad shows Mukesh arriving at Samay's place with his iconic Shaktimaan flight, landing on Samay's terrace, and leaving him shocked. Samay asks Mukesh what he is doing here, and the latter continues slamming him for his 'low-level jokes'. The two argue, and in the end, Samay says that his show might be based on an international concept, but his phone is truly made in India. The video went viral in no time, and netizens are slamming Mukesh for his hypocrisy.

Watch the viral video

The internet lost its cool on Mukesh Khanna

Several netizens called out Mukesh for his previous statement on Samay and for collaborating with him for money. "That guy Mukesh Khanna with the 'dog's tail' thing, who was threatening to parade Samay Raina on a donkey just yesterday, is now sitting with him in an AI+ ad and smiling — seeing this, it feels like some script was written," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Yesterday there was a controversy, today the same controversy has turned into an advertisement. In the end, it's always money and publicity that wins." One of the netizens wrote, "There's a lot of power in money, but what about self-respect?"

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