Viral video: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 failure, admits her scenes got cut, trust 'shaken' seeing Chunky Panday as her husband

Mrunal Thakur has broken the silence over the failure of Son of Sardaar 2, hinting at being cheated as her crucial scenes got cut from the final cut, making it a learning experience for the actress.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the failure of Son of Sardaar 2, admitting that her trust was shaken after she saw the final cut. Sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar, SOS 2 was touted to be another laugh riot from Ajay Devgn, but the end results disappointed not only the audience, but also the makers. Son of Sardaar 2 flopped badly at the box office, and now even Mrunal Thakur commented on the movie's failure.

Mrunal Thakur didn't know Chunky would be her on-screen husband

In the movie, Mrunal Thakur played Rabia Akhtar, while Chunky Panday portrayed her estranged husband, Danish. In an interview while promoting her new release, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, Mrunal confessed that her trust was shaken upon learning that Chunky would be playing her on-screen husband. She said, "I didn’t know, like, a very senior actor is going to play my husband. Because that just changes my… this is not what I expected from the movie. So, there I failed because there was a little bit of trust that was shaken. But you know what, I don’t have regrets."

Watch the viral clip of Mrunal Thakur discussing Son of Sardaar 2 failure

I’m pretty fine with Mrunal Thakur calling out Son of Sardaar 2. @ajaydevgn deserve these kinda bashing for doing shit films!



Well done, @mrunal0801 pic.twitter.com/6Tc96CVVrS April 15, 2026

Mrunal Thakur reveals that her important scene was cut from the final cut

The Sita Ramam actress further revealed that even her crucial scene from the film got edited, creating a void that prevented the audience from connecting with her character emotionally. Mrunal's Rabia is the stepmother of Roshini Walia's Saba. There was a sequence of Rabia and Saba that could have moved the audience, but it got cut. Mrunal said, "I did not know two important scenes of mine would be edited on the table. Like, there’s this beautiful scene with Roshni and me. She’s actually my sister’s child, and my sister dies in the movie—it’s just a narrative. And I give up my personal life for her betterment. She says, ‘It’s better I don’t have a mother, I have you. And I pray that every girl gets a mother like you, even if you’ve not given birth to me.’ But the way you’ve taken care… that narrative was missing." However, Mrunal emphasised that the team of Son of Sardaar 2 is like a family, and she has no qualms about them.