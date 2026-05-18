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Viral video: Mouni Roy runs away from media, cuts queue at airport, netizens react to her first appearence after split from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy made her first appearance after announcing her split from Suraj Nambiar. The actress rushed into the airport premises and avoided paps at her best.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2026, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Mouni Roy runs away from media, cuts queue at airport, netizens react to her first appearence after split from Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy's first appearance at the airport (Image source: Screengrab)
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On Monday morning, actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport, marking her first appearance after announcing her split from Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin actress briefly interacted with paparazzi before quickly heading inside the terminal. The video went viral in no time, leaving her fans concerned. 

What surprised the paps and even netizens was the actress being in a rush and even cutting the queue to clear the security check. She willingly chose to hurry to avoid uncomfortable questions from paps. For the airport OOTD, Mouni was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. Keeping her simple look with oversized black glasses and loose curls. She also carried a book in her hand. As the lensmen asked to pose for photos, the actress continued walking and told them, “I am very late," before rushing inside the airport.

Watch the viral video of Mouni Roy

Mouni's appearance was shortly after she confirmed her split from Suraj and announced it through a joint statement. Their separation had become a major talking point online after fans noticed changes in the couple’s Instagram activity, including unfollowing and then following each other.

Netizens react to Mouni Roy's latest appearance 

The viral video left her fans concerned. A few of them even slammed the video portal for invading her privacy and tagging the video as 'Mouni Roy Looks sad' for attention. A netizen wrote, "When you guys should be the ones respecting her privacy, but no… meanwhile she is handling the situation so gracefully and strongly." Another netizen wrote, "In log over acting kar hai bas aur kuch nai camera dekh toh acting start ho hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Sad kuch nahi ab tho paiso ki barishhh. Hogi new trend chl raha hai divorce n demanding crores."

Mouni and Suraj announced their separation

In a joint statement on May 14, Mouni and Suraj announced their separation. The ex-couple emphasises that they are focusing on “navigating this phase privately and amicably". The statement also clarified that they will continue to remain friends, despite ending their four-year marriage. Fans had noticed cracks in their bond after they reportedly 'unfollowed' each other on Instagram. This led to growing rumours about trouble in their paradise. However, the two recently followed each other back on Instagram, leaving their fans confused about their current relationship.

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