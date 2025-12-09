Viral video: Mohit Chauhan SUFFERS mishap at AIIMS Bhopal live concert, suffers huge fall after he...., fans express concern

Mohit Chauhan performed at a live concert at AIIMS, Bhopal, and it turned dramatic after the artiste tripped over stage lights and fell in mid-concert.

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan suffered a major mishap during his live concert at AIIMS, Bhopal, on Saturday. According to reports, Mohit was performing the song, Nadaan Parinde from Rockstar, and he suffered a serious fall. As Mohit moved closer to the stage lights while singing with the audience, he accidentally stumbled over a lighting fixture and lost his balance.

In the now-viral video, the incident was recorded, with the singer falling forward, evoking an instant reaction from the crowd, who gasped as the music abruptly stopped. Soon after the incident, organisers and on-ground staff rushed to help him. The concert got briefly paused as medical professionals, present at the venue, examined him and ensured his safety. After a minor interruption, the concert reportedly continued.

Watch the viral video

The Internet expresses concern about Mohit's health

The viral video of Mohit left his fans and netizens unrest, with several of them wishing him to be careful and hoping that he's fine. A netizen wrote, "This proves he is one of the finest singers who actually sing live on stage." Another netizen wrote, "Hope he is well. At least he wasn’t lip syncing." A few cybercitizens found Mohit's fall funny. His fans are defending him, giving it back to trolls. One of the netizens wrote, "Don't laugh, we lost KK, Zubeen and more.. let's keep these diamonds very carefully and respectfully..!

They are the pride of India." An internet user wrote, "I can see the comments section filled with sadistic comments."

About Mohit Chauhan

Singer Mohit Chauhan is most famous for being the voice of Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) in Rockstar. He sang all of Kapoor's songs from Imtiaz Ali's film, with Sadda Haq and Nadaan Parinde becoming the most popular tracks from the album. His other notable hits include Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met), Ilahi (Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani), and Matargasthi (Tamasha).