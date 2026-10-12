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Viral video: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed' with conclusion, calls it 'so well done'

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Viral video: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed' with conclusion, calls it 'so well done'

Amid the blockbuster run, Ajay Devgn and team Drishyam: The Conclusion got the review they were waiting to hear from. Mohanlal dropped his views on Drishyam 3, and it's nothing short of a medal for the cast and the crew.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

Viral video: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, admits he's 'truly impressed' with conclusion, calls it 'so well done'
Mohanlal, poster of Drishyam: The Conclusion (Image source: Screengrab, file photo)
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As Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its monstrous run at the box office. The hero of the OG Drishyam, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, dropped his review of Hindi Drishyam 3. On social media, the producers of Drishyam: The Conclusion dropped a video of Mohanlal sharing his views about Ajay's latest blockbuster. For the unversed, the Drishyam franchise is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam classic Drishyam series. The first two parts of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam are the official remakes of Mohanlal's versions. However, Drishyam: The Conclusion is an entirely different film and not a remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. Thus, the stakes were high, and ultimately the Hindi Drishyam outbeat the Malayalam version, both critically and commercially. 

What did Mohanlal say about Drishyam 3? 

In the video, Mohanlal revealed that he has watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and he's impressed by how the Hindi version has concluded the saga on such a high note. He said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

Here's the viral video  

About Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

Released in cinemas on October 2, 2026, Drishyam: The Conclusion took a bumper opening and showed massive trending over the weekend and even on weekdays. In the second week, due to the absence of any major releases, the film witnessed another fantastic hold. In 10 days, Drishyam 3 has become the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn.

The film has earned over Rs 300 crore in India and Rs 109 crore overseas. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 479.80 crore. The film has already become the third highest-grossing film in India in 2026. 

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