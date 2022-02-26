Viral video: Milind Soman sings Assamese song with wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are a match made in heaven! The couple doesn't hold back when it comes to showing their affection for one another on social media. The fitness-obsessed pair frequently posts adoring photographs and videos along with heartfelt messages. Ankita Konwar recently uploaded one such lovely video. It features supermodel Milind and her singing an Assamese song.

Ankita Konwar is from Assam, whereas Milind Soman is from Maharashtra. Ankita said in her post that they learn each other's home languages on a daily basis.

“Every day, I learn a little Marathi and he learns a little Assamese! Apna len den ka khel h,” Ankita wrote in the caption. Ankita also added text to the clip. “Teaching my Maharashtrian guy a little Assamese.

Ankita Konwar posted her experience on Instagram, noting that she still has dark patches but has learnt to deal with them.

A part from the post read as “A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile.

Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to.”

She added, “After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the “all consuming” days I actually lived through.”

For the unversed, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in Alibaug on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony.