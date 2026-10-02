Viral video: Mika Singh takes sly dig at Jasmine Sandlas, King? Informs fans before performance: 'Main lip-sync nahi...'

Mika Singh was present at FICCI Frames 2026, and he entertained the audience with his fiery performance. However, before taking the stage, he informed them that he doesn't like to cheat his fans by lip-syncing. Netizens reacted to Mika's honesty.

Singer Mika Singh doesn't like to cheat his fans. At live concerts and performances, he chooses to sing his iconic chartbusters rather than lip-syncing. He boasted of his loyalty to his followers at the recent appearance, which went viral on the internet. Recently, Mika appeared on the first day of FICCI Frames 2026. After some interesting sessions and discussions, Mika decided to end the day with his fiery performance. However, before taking the stage by storm, Mika revealed that he doesn't like to fool his admirers by lip-syncing. He would rather put his heart and soul out for his audience.

What did Mika say before the performance?

Mika held the mic, greeted the audience who were waiting for his performance, and said, "It's all live. Abhi tak aapne jitne artiste bulaye, bade-bade, woh lip-sync karte hai. But main live ga raha hoon." Mika further added that he doesn't need a huge team, but only one co-singer. "100 dancers nahi hai. Bada taam-jaam nahi hai. 1 sardar hi kaafi hai mere liye," Mika claimed and recived a thunderous applause from the attendees.

Watch the viral video

Mika sings his iconic songs at FICCI Frames

Mika ended the day on a high note. He sang songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Ladki Aankh Maare, Saawan Mein, and other chartbusters, and his performance added a starry dose of entertainment to FICCI Frames.

Netizens react to Mika's dedication to fans

The viral video attracted netizens, and they dropped their thoughts in the comment section. An internet user wrote, "One and Only King of voice and Bollywood is @mikasingh sir." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai kaam mil geya itna he kafi hai kisi ko ku bolna." One of the netizens wrote, "Mika ke show mein maza aata hai. Vibe alag hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Humare dimag me sirf comparison aur competition hi reh gaya hai. Jaise hi koi artist dikhta hai, hum uski burai karne lagte hai."

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For the unversed, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas and KING were hugely trolled online after they were caught lip-syncing during their live shows.