Viral video: Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai, requests for work, clarifies she ain't looking for only lead roles: 'I'm managing this on my own'

Meenakshi Seshadri has followed the footsteps of Neena Gupta and put out a video, announcing her return to Mumbai and seeking work opportunities in Bollywood and OTT.

Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri (Ghayal, Damini) has openly requested work and expressed her hunger to do good work in Bollywood. The actress, through her Instagram, posted a reel, informing her followers that she has returned to Mumbai and is seeking to start her second innings. Much like veteran actress Neena Gupta, who asked filmmakers for work through a post on her social media a few years ago, Meenakshi too has now directly reached out to the film industry. The actress has shown her interest in taking up strong and impactful roles in films and OTT projects. After spending 30 years in the US, where she focused on her family life, she's back in her Karamabhoomi.

Meenakshi Seshadri informs everyone that she has returned to India

In a recent video, Meenakshi was dressed in a graceful traditional South Indian attire. She addressed her social media family and expressed her desire to restart her acting journey after a sabbatical of three decades. She said, "A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today, I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement, and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India, and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion, and positivity," she shared.

Meenakshi ain't hungry only for leading roles

Explaining her hunger for good work, Meenakshi clarified that she isn't chasing only a lead role. She added, "I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character, or even a short show. And it doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows." She further explained, "I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft. You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren't exciting enough, and some simply didn't materialise. But I'm managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase. And though I am primarily based in India, I do spend some vacation time with my family in the USA. And occasionally travelling elsewhere in between."

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Kiski dua se mujhe acha kam mile: Meenakshi Seshadri

Along with the video, Meenakshi also shared a heartfelt caption that read, "Dear friends, this is a message to you all from Boston, USA. I am here to celebrate my son's graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to India, I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn't work out. I'm seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who know kisiki dua se mujhe mera accha mauka mile."