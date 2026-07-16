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Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, netizens brutally troll him

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Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

While the nation is concerned about the health of Sonam Wangchuk, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari mocked his indefinite hunger strike, calling him the person who wishes to limit the nation's growth. What followed is the brutal trolling of the Bhojpuri artiste.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 09:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'
Manoj Tiwari, Sonam Wangchuk (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has left a majority of Indians concerned. Whether it is a celebrity or a common person, they are wishing that the BJP government would view Sonam's valid demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, which would end his hunger strike, and he could work on his recovery. However, we also have personalities who chose to ignore Sonam's peaceful protest. First there's Vivek Oberoi, and now even Manoj Tiwari has joined the bandwagon. Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, who's known for his obscene songs, has accused Wangchuk of slowing down the country's growth. He went on to connect Sonam with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are just trying to create unrest in the country, as they have lost the elections. 

What did Manoj say about Sonam?

In a video clip from an interaction with the media, which was shared by The United Media Insta page. In the reel, Manoj said, "Sonam Wangchuk ya jo bhi.. Yeh Aam Aadmi Party ka hi extension hai. Jab har tarah se janta ne hara diya toh kabhi Cockroach (Janta) Party, kabhi Sonam, yeh log ko mila ke desh ki gati ko kam karne ka prayas karte hain (Sonam Wangchuk, or whoever else—this is essentially an extension of the Aam Aadmi Party. After the public defeated them in every way, they try to slow down the country's progress by uniting—sometimes as the 'Cockroach (Janta) Party,' other times through figures like Sonam)." 

Watch Manoj Tiwari's viral video on Sonam Wangchuk

Netizen lose cool on Manoj Tiwari 

The video went viral, and they lost their cool on the Bhojpuri actor. A netizen wrote, "Aree ye vimal khane wala isko kya samjhega." Another netizen wrote, "Tu chup reh." One of the netizens wrote, "Thoda sharam he ki nehi...ya wo bhi bhej diya." A netizen wrote, "Anpad gawar." Another netizen wrote, "Manoj Tiwari, you are deshdrohi...Anti-national." One of the netizens wrote, "We don’t hear what uneducated people say, so shut up."

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike day 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh fears losing activist, Shweta Tiwari supports him, but says THIS about Cockroach Janta Party

 

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