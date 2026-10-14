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Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'

Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee...'

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Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'

After Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari shared his thoughts about the ongoing CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Just like Ravi, even Manoj is also facing some merciless trolling due to his statement.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'
Dhruv Rathee, Manoj Tiwari (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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A politician can become an actor, but an actor should think ten times before joining politics. It's necessary for an elected representative to be factually correct, or else they will be trolled left, right, and centre. After Ravi Kishan, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari is now facing the heat of the netizens for commenting on national matters without having proper knowledge. 

Amid peaceful protests by the CJP and Congress against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Manoj Tiwari was asked to share his views on the unrest in the country. Since Manoj is a party member of the BJP, it was pretty obvious that he would defend the Narendra Modi-led government. But what he conveyed to the media left his fans embarrassed, and netizens furious. 

Manoj linked Gyanesh Kumar with Elon Musk? 

During a media interaction, Manoj connected the protest against Gyanesh with Elon Musk. For the unversed, the American billionaire businessman expressed his discontent because SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, has faced a four-year delay in receiving final operating licenses and security clearance to launch in India. 

While sharing his opinion on Gyanesh, Manoj said, "Gyanesh Kumar ke vote se Elon Musk ko kya matlab? Gyanesh Kumar pe aarop lagane ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki kya zaroorat hai. Woh Germany ke nagrik hai. Elon Musk, woh America ke ek vypaari hai. Jinhone khud kaha hai ki humne (Donald) Trump ke liye Rs 300 crore ka chanda diya. Woh aake iss desh mein humari sampavitrata ko chunauti de rah hai. Unke peeche aur saath mein kon hai?" 

Watch the viral video

Manoj went on to say that CJP founders are spoilt brats who wish to create anarchy in India. "Saath mein hai CJP. Jinke ladke Bharat mein nahi balki bahar pade hai. Aur bahar padte hue in logon ne saazish ki, aur sirf Bharat ki sadakon ko disturb karne aate hain," Manoj said.

Manoj Tiwari gets brutally trolled for his comment

Soon the video went viral, and the netizens are having a field day. Internet users are bashing Manoj for 'uttering nonsense'. A netizen wrote, "Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai Pandu." Another netizen wrote, "Koi sabad nhi he is mahan manushya ke liye mere pass ab. Elon Musk ne  2450 crore diye the ga*du, 300 nhi. Kya anpadh aadmi hai, thoda research bhi kar leta.  Aur hame to funding PM Fund se mili hai; check karo, PM Fund se paisa aata hai hamare pass check karvao PM Fund." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye jo dimag me aata hai bol deta hai." 

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