Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently shooting for their upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu. They were recently spotted in Darjeeling, where several photos and videos from the sets were shared online. One particular video of Sreeleela caught everyone's attention and left many people shocked.

In the video, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen walking through a crowd when suddenly, Sreeleela gets pulled in by the people around. Kartik, unaware of what just happened, keeps walking ahead without noticing the chaos behind him.

This is scary, the way Sreeleela got dragged is so unsafe.



The Bouncers should have protected her better. Even normal girls can't walk in such crowded situations, she is a famous actress.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are seen walking together when a man suddenly pulls Sreeleela. Kartik, who had walked a bit ahead, turns around and realizes she’s not beside him anymore. Sreeleela appears visibly shaken and quickly raises her arm to protect herself.

The video has sparked safety concerns among netizens. Some people felt bad about what happened and said better security is needed during shoots. A few days ago, during the shoot in Gangtok, several pictures and videos went viral online. In the visuals, Kartik Aaryan was seen being greeted by a large crowd of fans who gathered around his car, hoping to take pictures with him.

At one moment, Kartik Aaryan was mobbed by fans before he could enter his car. Security personnel quickly stepped in and helped escort him to his vehicle.

The yet-untitled film marks the Bollywood debut of South star Sreeleela. While the title hasn't been revealed yet, reports suggest it's a romantic musical. Initially, Triptii Dimri was cast opposite Kartik Aaryan, but she was later replaced by Sreeleela for unknown reasons. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release this year and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama.