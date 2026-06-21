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Viral video: 'Liar' Gippy Grewal admits not having 'friendly relation' with Salman Khan, gets brtually trolled: 'G**d lagi fatne, shirni lagi batne'

Gippy Grewal recalled the firing incident took place at his Vancouver home, and admitted that he doesn't have any relation with Salman Khan. However, netizens didn't like his statement, and brutally trolled him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 07:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: 'Liar' Gippy Grewal admits not having 'friendly relation' with Salman Khan, gets brtually trolled: 'G**d lagi fatne, shirni lagi batne'
Salman Khan and Gippy Grewal (Image source: File photo)
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Actor-producer Gippy Grewal recalled the shooting incident that happened outside his Vancouver home, and made a statement on Salman Khan, which irked netizens. In 2023, shots were fired outside the house of Punjabi singer and actor Rupinder Singh, aka Gippy. After the firing, a Facebook post garnered headlines as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack. Through social media, he called it a "warning" against Gippy's perceived close association with Salman Khan. After the incident, the Bishnoi gang allegedly issued a warning that Punjabi celebrities should avoid associating with Salman.

Gippy says he ain't close to Salman Khan 

At the recent episode of Shekhar Tonite, Gippy was asked to share his thoughts on the incident.  He said, "When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn't know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it." Gippy went on to say that he doesn't have any personal relation with Salman, and added, "The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn't even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident."

Watch the viral video

Netizens lost cool on Gippy Grewal 

Soon, this statement went viral, and netizens started brutally trolling Gippy for avoiding Salman after the incident. "Salman Khan Sabka, Salman Ka Koi Nahi," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Feel like crying but can’t do anything. I’m glad Shehnaaz is not telling anything like this. God, this is what you call stabbing in the back. This is why, regardless of the fan fights, I cherish some friendships in the industry that don’t post to show it off." One of the netizens called Gippy's statement "bakwas" and him a "liar". An internet user wrote, "G**d lagi fatne to shirni lagi batne." On the work front, Gippy's next film will be Carry On Jatta 4, releasing in cinemas on June 26.

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