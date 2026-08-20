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Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'

Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment

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Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'

After Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, and Naseeruddin Shah, Rajendra Gupta has now started questioning PM Narendra Modi, and the recent terminology he mentioned, 'dimagi naxals'.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'
Rajendra Gupta, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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PM Narendra Modi is receiving harsh criticism not only from Gen-Z but also from the artistes. After Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Swara Bhaker, and Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajendra Gupta has now slammed Modi's recent speech, addressing his critics as 'dimagi naxals '. Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta, popularly known for Lagaan, shared his views through a video. He slammed Modi for calling his critique 'dimagi naxals'. In the viral video, Gupta expressed his disappointment with Modi and asked him to explain what ' dimagi naxal means. A person who questions the loopholes or calls out the lapses is called a dimagi naxal, or the elected representatives who choose to ignore their responsibilities and fail in their allotted duty. 

Kaun hai dimagi naxal? Rajendra Gupta to Narendra Modi

Gupta shared a part of Modi's latest speech during the 80th Independence Day and said, "Ek naya shabd aaya hai, dimagi naxal. Lal Kille se dhmakaya gaya hai. Bhari musibat hai woh, aisa bataya gaya hai. Kaun hai woh dimagi naxal, kaha paaye jaate hain."

Here's the viral video of Rajendra Gupta on PM Modi

He further slammed the lapses of the government and their tactics to hide their lapses: "Kyun isse isolate karna chaiye? Kya wohi sarkari bridges ko girata hai, sadako ko kharab karta hai, paper leak karvata hai? Kya ussi ne rok rakha hai vikaas ka paiya? Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehengayi, kya ussi ne badaya hai tel, gas, railway ka kiraya? Kya ussi ke wajah se bandh hain bhartiyaan? Wohi badha raha hai musalmano ke prati nafrat?" 

He concluded the video by asking people to stay alert and hinting at choosing their elected representative responsibly. Zara socho, zara khojo, usse akhbar mein chhapo."

Also read: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi touches Rs 150 crore mark, Sunny Deol's drama is almost FINISHED, earns only...

 

Rajendra Gupta's video gets support from netizens 

Gupta's video left Modi fans affected, but won netizens' support. An internet user wrote, "Har wo insan dimagi naxsal hai jo inn se sawal karta hai." Another internet user wrote, "Brilliant actor... he is a dimagi naxal too." One of the netizens wrote, "Woh galti se apni hi baat kar raha hai."

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Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'
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