Nitanshi Goel stole hearts at a recent Mumbai fashion show, not just with her stunning ramp walk but also with her humility as she touched Hema Malini’s feet and warmly hugged Sushmita Sen, winning praise for her respect toward seniors.

In a heartwarming moment, Nitanshi paused during her walk on the ramp to touch Hema Malini’s feet, showing deep respect. Hema, dressed in a bright red saree, was touched by the gesture and smiled warmly, placing her hand on her chest in appreciation.

Nitanshi then walked over to Sushmita Sen and shared a warm hug with her. The two exchanged kind words, creating a touching moment. Sushmita, known for her grace, was clearly moved and applauded Nitanshi as she continued her walk.

Nitanshi Goe won everyone's hearts with Laapataa Ladies, which hit theatres in March 2024. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film also featured Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Based on Biplab Goswami’s award-winning story, the film focused on women’s empowerment.

Meanwhile, the makers of Laapataa Ladies were recently accused of copying the film from a 2019 Arabic short movie called Burqa City. A social media user shared videos comparing both films, which quickly went viral.

While the writer of Laapataa Ladies denied the claims, the director of Burqa City, Fabrice Bracq, said he was shocked after watching the clips. Fabrice Bracq said he was shocked after watching Laapataa Ladies. He felt that even though the film was made for an Indian audience, some parts reminded him a lot of his own short film Burqa City. He didn’t expect to see so many familiar things in it.

While speaking to India Today, he said, "Notably - and this is by no means an exhaustive list - the kind, loving, naive husband who loses his wife, contrasted with the other husband who is violent and despicable. The scene with the police officer is also striking: a corrupt, violent, and intimidating policeman surrounded by two sidekicks. Of course, there's the moment with the photo of the veiled woman."

The director also mentioned a particular scene in Laapataa Ladies where the husband is looking for his wife in different shops. He pointed out the part where the man shows a photo of his wife, who is wearing a veil, to shopkeepers. Then, the shopkeeper’s own burqa-clad wife comes out. He felt this moment was very close to a scene in Burqa City and seemed like a clear reference to his film.

He also mentioned that the twist at the end of Laapataa Ladies felt very familiar. In the film, it’s revealed that the woman ran away on purpose to escape her abusive husband. He said this was a major part of the story in Burqa City as well.