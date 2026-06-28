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Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni cries out for help, claims director 'maarne ki dhamki de raha hai' for this reason

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni alleges director threatens to beat him

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Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni cries out for help, claims director 'maarne ki dhamki de raha hai' for this reason

Satendra Soni, who is known for his performance in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has uploaded a video, informing about his plight and fear for his life.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 10:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni cries out for help, claims director 'maarne ki dhamki de raha hai' for this reason
Satinder Soni, a still from Laapataa Ladies (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actor Satinder Soni, who gained popularity with his performance in Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, is in trouble. Soni recorded a video, alleging that he signed a movie with a Rs 50000 signing amount, but after shooting for 8 days, the makers refused to pay his fees, and also asked him to vacate the hotel he was staying in. The most shocking part of the video is that Soni, in tears, claims that the director even threatened him to beat him. 

What did Satineder Soni say in the video? 

In the video, he said, "My name is Satindra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me Rs 50,000 as a signing amount, and he told me that after this, we would pay you after the shoot. We have completed eight days of shooting today, and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)." While recording, Satinder was in tears, and his troubled situation left netizens worried. 

In the caption, Soni accused the director and his wife of beating him. He wrote in Hindi, "The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too."

Netizens pray for justice for Satinder Soni

The video went viral in a few hours, and netizens are hoping that the police authorities will bring justice to him. A netizen wrote, "5-6 hours it has been.. can't see any update. Hope he really is fine. Baki solution baad me nikle na nikle, he needs to get back home safely, and then, as I can see a lot of people from the industry are standing by him, I am sure future me v koi threats ni milenge. But I hope he is safe and we hear from him." Another netizen wrote, "Baba! Itna pareshaan mat ho aaisae koi maar nahi daega! Baaki @shriidhardubey bhaiya hai bade bhai hai! Chinta ki baat nahi hai.! Ghabrao mat.! Sab tumhare saath hai! Baat karkae har masle ka hal nikal aata hai .! Sabra rakho.! @satendrassoni."

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