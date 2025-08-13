Viral video: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wants to become Kiara Advani's driver, says 'shaadi ho gayi toh...'

When Amitabh Bachchan asked KBC 17's first contestant Manavpreet Singh what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan said he wants to buy a luxurious car and have Kiara Advani as his passenger in it for life. He even sweetly added that he wouldn’t mind being her lifetime driver.

The 17th season of the immensely popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the superstar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11 this Monday on Sony TV and also started streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. In the first episode, Manavpreet Singh from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh won the Jaldi 5 round and became the first contestant to occupy the hot seat in the latest season.

During his interactiong with the host, Manavpreet shared that he wants to become Kiara Advani's driver. When Amitabh asked him what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan had an answer ready - buy a luxurious car and have Kiara as his passenger in it for life. He even sweetly added that he wouldn’t mind being her lifetime driver. As the Sholay actor teased him that Kiara is now married, Singh said, "Shaadi ho gayi toh kya hua, driver toh rakh hi sakti hain woh."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023. The Shershaah couple embraced parenthood on July 15 last month as they welcomed their baby girl. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl."

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in War 2, along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The highly-anticipated action thriller is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and is the sequel to the 2019 film War. Releasing on August 14, War 2 will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna-starrer Coolie.

READ | Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?