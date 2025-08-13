Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee dies at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles her demise

Bipasha Basu gives SOLID reply to Mrunal Thakur for mocking her, advises girls to..: 'Bust age old thought process that..'

US refuses to answer on loss of F-16 by Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says, ‘We refer you to...'

Bird flu alert in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath orders extra vigilance, calls for tightening security in...

Viral video: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wants to become Kiara Advani's driver, says 'shaadi ho gayi toh...'

Suresh Raina was Sachin Tendulkar's 'son'? Ex-India star recounts master blaster's hilarious in-flight prank

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Vietnam offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eli

Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine

Putin-Trump meeting: Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia?

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer make

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wants to become Kiara Advani's driver, says 'shaadi ho gayi toh...'

When Amitabh Bachchan asked KBC 17's first contestant Manavpreet Singh what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan said he wants to buy a luxurious car and have Kiara Advani as his passenger in it for life. He even sweetly added that he wouldn’t mind being her lifetime driver.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wants to become Kiara Advani's driver, says 'shaadi ho gayi toh...'
A still from KBC 17

TRENDING NOW

The 17th season of the immensely popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the superstar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11 this Monday on Sony TV and also started streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. In the first episode, Manavpreet Singh from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh won the Jaldi 5 round and became the first contestant to occupy the hot seat in the latest season.

During his interactiong with the host, Manavpreet shared that he wants to become Kiara Advani's driver. When Amitabh asked him what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan had an answer ready - buy a luxurious car and have Kiara as his passenger in it for life. He even sweetly added that he wouldn’t mind being her lifetime driver. As the Sholay actor teased him that Kiara is now married, Singh said, "Shaadi ho gayi toh kya hua, driver toh rakh hi sakti hain woh."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023. The Shershaah couple embraced parenthood on July 15 last month as they welcomed their baby girl. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kiara (@kiarafanpage24)

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in War 2, along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The highly-anticipated action thriller is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and is the sequel to the 2019 film War. Releasing on August 14, War 2 will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna-starrer Coolie.

READ | Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5-year-old girl takes her chance to fix Bengaluru traffic woes, writes to PM Modi, 'There is...'; Handwritten letter goes viral
5-year-old girl takes her chance to fix Bengaluru traffic woes, writes to PM Mod
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...
Is DonaldTrump using Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir to annoy India? Inside story deconstructed here
Is Trump using Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir to annoy India? Inside story ...
'How silly this idea was...': Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series ended in a draw, slams ECB again
Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series
Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'
Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth-Janhvi film 'is no Chennai Express'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE