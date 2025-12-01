Viral video: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Kajra Re at his sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony - Watch

Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri, which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The romantic comedy is slated to release in the cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas and will clash at the box office with Dharmendra's final film Ikkis.

Kartik Aaryan's sister Dr Kritika Tiwari is set to tie the knot soon. The pre-wedding festivities in the Tiwari household have begun. Several photos and videos from Kritika's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on the internet through Kartik's fan clubs. In one of the clips, Kartik is seen grooving to Kajra Re. In another picture, the sibling duo is seen smiling widely while posing for the cameras during the Haldi ceremony.

For the unversed, Kajra Re was featured on Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The iconic track was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, written by Gulzar, and sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, for the 2005 crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya made a special appearance in the chartbuster song in the Shaad Ali film, that had Abhishek and Rani Mukerji playing the two tiltuar con artists and Amitabh as the cop JCP Dashrath Singh tracking them across India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri. The romantic comedy stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. It marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles.

The Sameer Vidwans directorial was initially slated to be released on New Year's eve on December 31, but got preponed a week earlier to hit the cinemas on Christmas on December 25. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

