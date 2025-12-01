Viral video: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Kajra Re at his sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony - Watch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF

Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here

Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH

Who is Nishant Agarwal? BrahMos scientist arrested for 'passing defence secrets' to Pakistan cleared of charges

Former Australian cricketer stripped of Hall of Fame title after domestic violence charges, his name is...

RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts unconventional wedding ring after marrying Raj Nidimoru, where is her engagement ring from Naga Chaitanya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD a

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download score

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: How to download roll number PDF

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Kajra Re at his sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony - Watch

Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri, which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The romantic comedy is slated to release in the cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas and will clash at the box office with Dharmendra's final film Ikkis.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 08:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Kajra Re at his sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony - Watch
Kartik Aaryan with sister Kritika Tiwari at her Haldi ceremony
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Kartik Aaryan's sister Dr Kritika Tiwari is set to tie the knot soon. The pre-wedding festivities in the Tiwari household have begun. Several photos and videos from Kritika's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on the internet through Kartik's fan clubs. In one of the clips, Kartik is seen grooving to Kajra Re. In another picture, the sibling duo is seen smiling widely while posing for the cameras during the Haldi ceremony.

    For the unversed, Kajra Re was featured on Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The iconic track was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, written by Gulzar, and sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, for the 2005 crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya made a special appearance in the chartbuster song in the Shaad Ali film, that had Abhishek and Rani Mukerji playing the two tiltuar con artists and Amitabh as the cop JCP Dashrath Singh tracking them across India.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Mera Main Teri. The romantic comedy stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

    Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. It marks Kartik and Karan's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles. 

    The Sameer Vidwans directorial was initially slated to be released on New Year's eve on December 31, but got preponed a week earlier to hit the cinemas on Christmas on December 25. It will clash at the box office with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

    READ | Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
    Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD a
    IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
    IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download score
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 out: Here's how to download shortlisted candidates' roll number-wise PDF
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: How to download roll number PDF
    Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'
    Naga Chaitanya reacts after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check steps to download here
    UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: 11727 candidates qualified, check here
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement