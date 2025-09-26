Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle
BOLLYWOOD
Although Karisma Kapoor isn't directly connected with Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle, her kids, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, are fighting for their rights against their father's widow, Priya Sachdev.
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor made her first public appearance ever since the inheritance battle of her kids, Samiara and Kiaan Kapoor, against her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev. On Thursday evening, paparazzi spotted Karisma Kapoor arriving at a Navratri celebration event in Mumbai.
Manav Manglani shared a video of the actress walking the red carpet of the Navratri bash and posing for photos before entering the premises. For the festive occasion, the Raja Babu actress donned a bright mustard-yellow silk saree with a subtle golden border and intricate woven detailing, giving it a rich and traditional look. The saree is draped in a classic style with the pallu elegantly flowing over her shoulder. Kapoor paired it with a matching elbow-length blouse. For accessories, Kapoor wore a heavy choker necklace with matching earrings and bangles, making it a regal touch. The golden potli bag further complements the outfit.