Sunjay Kapur's final rites took place in Delhi, and his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, attended the businessman's final journey.

Businessman Sunjay Kapur's funeral was held on Thursday, in Delhi, at it was attended by Karisma Kapoor, along with her son Kiaan, and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif Ali Khan was also seen at the final rites. Karisma looked devastated at the funeral. Though Sunjay's ex-wife was wearing eyewear, her facial expressions said it all. At Sunjay's final journey, his son, Kiaan, broke down, and he was consoled by Karisma.

The leaked photos from the funeral were shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption, "The funeral of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral was held today. Karisma Kapoor was (later) accompanied by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they headed to Delhi for the funeral. Joining them were also Karisma Kapoor's children – son Kiaan and daughter Samaira." The post further said, "Karisma Kapoor's son broke down inconsolably at the funeral. Consoling him were his mother, Karisma Kapoor and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan." Soon, these photos went viral, and netizens reacted. An internet user wrote, "Kareena is a very good, nice sister." Another internet user wrote, "May God give you enough strength, Karisma and to your kids."

About Sunjay Kapur

Businessman and Chairman of auto components Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12, 2025. At 53, he died after suffering a major heart attack, which happened after he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo.

About Sunjay and Karisma's wedding

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married on September 29, 2003. This was Sunjay's second marriage after Nandita Mahtani (1996-2000). Sunjay and Karisma were married from 2003-2016, and they were blessed with daughter Samiara (2005) and son Kiaan (2011). However, they filed for divorce in 2014, and after a long, ugly legal battle, the court granted them a divorce in 2016.

