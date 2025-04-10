Kareena Kapoor was spotted spending the day with her kids at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, where they were seen enjoying time with their school friends and teachers.

After the horrifying attack on Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor has been noticeably more protective of her sons, Taimur and Jeh. The incident seems to have left a lasting impact, and her motherly instincts were on full display during a recent outing that’s now doing the rounds on social media.

The actress was spotted spending the day with her kids at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, where they were seen enjoying time with their school friends and teachers. Dressed in a casual red shirt and pants, Kareena appeared fully involved, making sure everything was running smoothly and her children were safe throughout the outing.

In one particular video that caught everyone’s attention, little Jeh runs toward his mother after slipping away from his guardian. Kareena, without losing her cool, gently but firmly reminds him to hold hands, saying, “I said ‘hold your hand’,” clearly concerned about his safety.

Many netizens praised Kareena for her calm and responsible approach, calling her a caring and attentive mom. Fans applauded her for keeping a close eye on her children and not hesitating to correct them when needed.

Earlier in January, a burglary attempt at the couple’s Bandra home left Saif Ali Khan with multiple stab wounds, requiring surgeries on his neck and back. With the suspect now behind bars, the family has since kept a low profile, even asking photographers to avoid clicking their children to protect their privacy in these difficult times.