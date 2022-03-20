Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur waves at cops as they return from Maldives – WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lately been grabbing headlines for her recent vacation in the Maldives with her sons Taimur and Jeh, as well as her sister Karishma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan Raj. The Kapoor sisters shared beautiful photos from their trip to the tropical paradise with their admirers. As the Kapoor family returned to Mumbai. a video of Taimur Ali Khan went viral.

In a video posted on social media by a paparazzo account, Taimur can be seen making silly expressions and waving towards a cop stationed outside Mumbai's Kalina Airport. As Kareena and Karisma exited the airport, he went alongside his mother. With his mouth gaping and eyes wide open, the tiny one was seen waving at the official. The person, on the other hand, paid no attention to Taimur's actions. As she cradled Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms, Bebo waved to the paparazzi standing nearby.

Watch the video below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan was rejoicing the little breaks from her hectic work life. The actress shared images from her exotic vacation and the images have spread like a wildfire on the internet. In one of his Instagram stories, Kareena looked captivating in a black monokini and was snapped enjoying the blues with her little one Jeh. The 'Chameli' actress posted the picture stating, "Where I belong."

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Talking about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared the screen in the film ‘3 Idiots’. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit cinemas on 11 August.