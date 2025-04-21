An old video of Saif and Kareena from before they started dating has resurfaced online and is grabbing everyone’s attention. The resurfaced video is from an old award function where Kareena Kapoor is seen receiving an award from Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples today. But before they got together, Saif was married to Amrita Singh, and Kareena was dating Shahid Kapoor.

Their love story began on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. Now, an old video of Saif and Kareena from before they started dating has resurfaced online and is grabbing everyone’s attention. The resurfaced video is from an old award function where Kareena Kapoor is seen receiving an award from Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and socialite Parmeshwar Godrej.

As her name is announced, Kareena walks up to the stage, warmly hugs Akshaye and Parmeshwar Godrej, but gives Saif just a brief nod. She then goes on to deliver her acceptance speech and quietly exits the stage.

This old video has got fans talking. Many people are surprised to see how Kareena and Saif behaved back then, before they fell in love. Some fans think it’s fun to look back and see how much things have changed.

One of the social media users commented, "Saif take it seriously." The second one said, "Safe be like 'ab to tum hi meri wife bnogi'." The third person wrote, "Aise hi kahi na kahi me to ignore nhi kar rhi hu na apne future husband ko." The fourth one commented, "Use nhi pta tha future me esse paala pdega." The fifth person mentioned, "ignore Kiya jbhi wo husband bana."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the movie Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and it premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.