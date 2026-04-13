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Viral video: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled for skipping queue at airport, furious netizens ask 'who the hell is she?', fans defend

In a viral video, Kareena Kapoor is seen skipping the queue to enter the airport premises. This gesture left netizens furious, but a few fans jumped to her defence.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 09:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled for skipping queue at airport, furious netizens ask 'who the hell is she?', fans defend
Kareena Kapoor
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Celebrities are privileged, and there have been instances when they're prioritised over common people. However, in the age of social media, nothing goes unnoticed or easily forgiven. Kareena Kapoor is a superstar, but even she got trolled for taking advantage of her stardom. A viral video shows the Jab We Met actress walking past the security check queue outside the airport premises, leaving the waiting passenger stunned, and netizens furious. 

On Instagram, a video shows Kareena being guided to walk straight, bypassing the long queue at the entrance security check, halting at the screen for ticket scan. The other passengers waiting for their turn at the first security check looked at the actress and seemed puzzled over the privilege. This video went viral in no time, and netizens slammed the Golmaal 3 actress. The Instagram page shared the video with the caption, "Indian Actress broke the line at the airport and straight away moved to the gate. Why do celebrities get to do that? Who gave them this entitlement? Other people who are waiting at the airport also have urgent flights to catch. It’s not fair to everyone."

Watch the viral video

Who the hell is she? Netizens react to viral video

Several netizens questioned how celebs get away with the VIP treatment, and criticised the actress. "Who the hell is she?" Asked a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "She’s been doing this for years! I was at the airport many years ago, and she walked right through, past us, to get ahead of everyone waiting in the security line. This is nothing new with her!" One of the netizens wrote, "Ye aasmaan si utari hai kya."

Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

Fans jump to the defence of Kareena Kapoor 

Amid the brutal trolling, a few fans jumped in her defence, saying that Kareena opted for Digiyatra, that priotised check-in of passengers. "If you wanna break the line legally, you should install the 'Digi Yatra' app and complete online boarding, then you can have a separate line, and mostly there will be no queue for those lines." One of the fans supported Kareena and wrote, "Bhai, woh Kareena hai. Tum log chhodoge use chain se line mein. Abhi mobile open karke shuru hi jaoge." 

However, with the video, it's unclear whether Kareena skipped the long queue due to DigiYatra access or due to her stardom. But rules should be the same for everyone. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again.

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