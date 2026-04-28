Viral video: Karan Johar criticise 'hyper-masculnity' of Animal, Dhurandhar, gets brutally trolled: 'This same loser was singing a different tune'

Karan Johar has made another snarky remark on violence and the hyper-masculinity of Animal and Dhurandhar, leaving the netizens furious.

In the past 2-3 years, Bollywood has taken a huge drift in action-oriented masala entertainers. Movies like Animal and Dhurandhar have ditched the larger-than-life hero, hero-worshiping, and portrayed some dark, gritty characters, with realistic, gut-wrenching action. Ranveer Singh-starrer and Ranbir Kapoor's film have changed the dynamics of entertainment, but they're also criticised for promoting violence, hyper-masculinity, alpha-male with high-testosterone, and even jingoism. Recently, Karan Johar shared his views on the ongoing trend that is heavily inspired by the success of these blockbusters. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director spoke about how the film industry is blinded by herd mentality, and would follow a particular template to recreate the success.

Also read: Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood

Karan Johar mocked how Animal and Dhurandhar have blinded the filmmakers

Karan, as the chief guest of THE WEEK Salon event, took the stage and shared his views on the recent films and how they'll shape up the industry. Without naming Dhurandhar or Animal, he indirectly hinted, "The alpha depiction of the man, the high testosterone, the misogyny, the nationalism, all of it. Eventually, though, what unfortunately happens is there is a herd mentality, and that's something that none of us can run away from. If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more. So you will see 10 more high octave testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular, but they will be walking in that way, and they'll all have beards and they will all smoke."

Watch the viral video

#KaranJohar SLAMS Bollywood’s hyper-masculine phase... Films like #Dhurandhar and #Animal now just show smoking men “just walking in slow motion with heavy beards for no reason, they think this is what women like and want to see..." #RanveerSingh #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/FbuD7Umntz — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) April 26, 2026

Karan Johar on how he took a risk in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The filmmaker further added that when he made Rocky aur Rani, and he made Ranveer do a classical dance, he had a whole barrage of like so-called mainstream audiences who said How can you depict a man like that. Sharing his thought process, he said, "I'm going to really, really only focus my attention on a certain audience and not really have a certain sense of conviction in my own DNA, then why am I here? I have to tell the stories that I also believe in."

The internet lost its cool on Karan Johar

As expected, the video went viral in no time, and Karan's opinion left netizens fuming. "He is not wrong. Beard and cigarettes in the movie add more chapris in India," wrote a netizen. Another netizen joked, "That's Karan Johar's main takeaway after watching Animal and Dhurandhar? Bearded men walking in slow-mo while smoking?" One of the netizens wrote, "This same loser was singing a different tune when Animal was a hit." On the work front, Karan's last production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, bombed at the box office.