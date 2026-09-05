FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Mirzapur The Movie actress Rasika Dugal opens up on filming bold scenes: 'If somebody is uncomfortable...'

Mirzapur The Movie actress Rasika Dugal opens up on filming bold scenes

Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema

Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, rewrites rules of cinema

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'

Kangana prepares bhog for Janamasthmi, but gets brutally trolled for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'

Kangana Ranaut dropped a video of preparing a bhog for Janmashtami, but netizens spotted that she was wearing footwear while preparing the prasad. As a result, internet users have bashed the actress.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has again done something that left netizens miffed, furious, and agitated. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kangana dropped a video online, revealing that she's at her home in Manali and preparing special bhog for the festive occasion. 

Kangana reveals why she's preparing bhog

In the video, Kangana was seen mixing the ingredients of the prasad, and she said, "Aaj Janmashtami hai, aur main apne mataji ke ghar pe hu. Yehi wohi kitchen hai jaha hum apne bachpan mein khana khate the, kaam karte the. Toh aaj yaha par hum Shri Krishna ka bhog bana rahe hain. Aur aaj meri niece Kadambari ka bhi janamdin hai, toh sabko Janmashtami ki bahut saari shubhkamnaye (Today is Janmashtami, and I am at my mother's house. This is the very kitchen where we used to eat and do our chores during our childhood. So, today we are preparing the bhog (offering) for Shri Krishna here. It is also my niece Kadambari's birthday today, so warm Janmashtami wishes to everyone)."  

Why did Kangana Ranaut's video offend netizens? 

The video went viral, but for the wrong reasons. A majority of netizens slammed the actress for wearing footwear while preparing bhog for Lord Krishna. A netizen wrote, "Anti-Hindu Kangana Ranaut prepares Shree Krishna Bhog while wearing footwear.  She is just a pseudo-Hindu. Shame on her." Another netizen wrote, "This is just a photo pose, not offering prasadam with devotion." One of the netizens wrote, "Kangana Ranaut posted a story of herself making prasad for Krishna Janmashtami, but she was wearing sandals and the gas burner wasn’t even on." 

Kangana silenced her troll

A few other users noted that the gas burner wasn't even on when Kangana was recording the video. Kangana responded to one comment and wrote, "Yeh halwas nahi bhog hai, many ingredients are prepared separately, and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting into pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhayaan do don’t worry about cooking."

Also read: Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic scripts history on Janmashtami, gives solid competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns..

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mirzapur The Movie actress Rasika Dugal opens up on filming bold scenes: 'If somebody is uncomfortable...'
Mirzapur The Movie actress Rasika Dugal opens up on filming bold scenes
IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview
IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India?
'Very distressing to see assault on protesters': Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan slams police crackdown at Jantar Mantar
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan slams police crackdown at Jantar Mantar
Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema
Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, rewrites rules of cinema
Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'
Kangana prepares bhog for Janamasthmi, but gets brutally trolled for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement