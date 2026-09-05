Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'

Kangana Ranaut dropped a video of preparing a bhog for Janmashtami, but netizens spotted that she was wearing footwear while preparing the prasad. As a result, internet users have bashed the actress.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has again done something that left netizens miffed, furious, and agitated. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kangana dropped a video online, revealing that she's at her home in Manali and preparing special bhog for the festive occasion.

Kangana reveals why she's preparing bhog

In the video, Kangana was seen mixing the ingredients of the prasad, and she said, "Aaj Janmashtami hai, aur main apne mataji ke ghar pe hu. Yehi wohi kitchen hai jaha hum apne bachpan mein khana khate the, kaam karte the. Toh aaj yaha par hum Shri Krishna ka bhog bana rahe hain. Aur aaj meri niece Kadambari ka bhi janamdin hai, toh sabko Janmashtami ki bahut saari shubhkamnaye (Today is Janmashtami, and I am at my mother's house. This is the very kitchen where we used to eat and do our chores during our childhood. So, today we are preparing the bhog (offering) for Shri Krishna here. It is also my niece Kadambari's birthday today, so warm Janmashtami wishes to everyone)."

Anti Hindu Kangana Ranaut prepares Shree Krishna Bhog by wear footwear.



She is just a pseudo Hindu. Shame on her. pic.twitter.com/jZuktd1Mvp — (@ChekrishnaCk) September 5, 2026

Why did Kangana Ranaut's video offend netizens?

The video went viral, but for the wrong reasons. A majority of netizens slammed the actress for wearing footwear while preparing bhog for Lord Krishna. A netizen wrote, "Anti-Hindu Kangana Ranaut prepares Shree Krishna Bhog while wearing footwear. She is just a pseudo-Hindu. Shame on her." Another netizen wrote, "This is just a photo pose, not offering prasadam with devotion." One of the netizens wrote, "Kangana Ranaut posted a story of herself making prasad for Krishna Janmashtami, but she was wearing sandals and the gas burner wasn’t even on."

Yeh halwas nahi bhog hai, many ingredients are prepared separately and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting in to pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhayaan do don’t worry… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2026

Kangana silenced her troll

A few other users noted that the gas burner wasn't even on when Kangana was recording the video. Kangana responded to one comment and wrote, "Yeh halwas nahi bhog hai, many ingredients are prepared separately, and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting into pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhayaan do don’t worry about cooking."

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