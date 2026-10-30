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Viral video: Kangana Ranaut observes Karwa Chauth puja for PM Narendra Modi? Here's the truth amid brutal trolling of actress

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a video of Kangana Ranaut went viral, claiming that the actress-politician observed special puja for PM Narendra Modi Here's the truth behind viral video amid brutal trolling of her.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut observes Karwa Chauth puja for PM Narendra Modi? Here's the truth amid brutal trolling of actress
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is again in the news for the wrong reasons. Since Karwa Chauth (Thursday, October 29), a video of the Fashion actress has been going viral with the narrative of her observing a special Karwa Chauth puja for PM Narendra Modi. The Manikarnika actress is facing brutal online backlash for her andh-bhakti to Narendra Modi. But did Kangana observe a Karwa Chauth vrat for PM Modi? 

Fact check: Kangana conducted puja for PM Modi, but it's not a Karwa Chauth puja

The viral video has been resurfaced with misinformation. The original clip is Kangana performing the puja in June 2026 (specifically around June 11–12, 2026) at temples in Jodhpur, Rajasthan (including the Ganesh Temple and Shree Chamunda Mata Temple). This puja was held to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone in office. 

As Modi completed 12 years in power, Kangana held a special puja. The actress even interacted with the media, and admitted that she conducted the puja to bless Modi as continue to lead his people, may he continue growing stronger in power. 

Here's the video

Kangana Ranaut getting brutally trolled

Kangana is trolls' favorite. Whatever she does, it attracts them, and she faces the heat on the internet. The old video of Kangana caught netizens' attention, and she got trolled for it. A netizen wrote, "Pata nahi kitno ke liye pooja kee hai Kangana ne. Hrithik is saved." Another netizen wrote, "So this is official. Isne Rekha se inspiration li hai kya?" One of the netizens wrote, "Kuch bhi. God save our country from these people, and this is such an embarrassment for all of us."

Also read: Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute

An internet user clarified and further wrote, "DISINFORMATION...,
In this video they are discussing about 12 years of completion of Modi as PM … so it’s a different time & NOT YESTERDAY." Another internet user wrote, "Normally an unmarried woman typically does not keep a Karwa Chauth fast for a married man. God knows what's happening."

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