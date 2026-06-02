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Viral video: Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Ranveer Singh 'being banned' by FWICE: 'Jab aapki haisiyat badti hai, toh dushman badhte hai'

Kangana Ranaut has broken the silence over the non-cooperative directive of FWICE against Ranveer Singh, and stood in support of him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 07:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Ranveer Singh 'being banned' by FWICE: 'Jab aapki haisiyat badti hai, toh dushman badhte hai'
Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram)
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    Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)'s non-cooperative directive, the assumed ban against Ranveer Singh, openly supporting the actor against the federation 'gundagardi'. On Tuesday, Kangana, along with her team, launched the trailer of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. After the trailer reveal, the team took some questions from the media. Among them, one burning question was how Kangana looked upon the said ban of FWICE against Ranveer Singh.

    Kangana Ranaut on Ranveer Singh's ban

    Kangana sportingly took the questions, and without mincing her words, she said, "You're asking me. I've been banned by everybody. Toh main yeh kehna chaungi ki jab aapki haisyat badti hai, toh aapke dushman bhi badhte hai. Toh aise nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat bade aur dushman na badhe (I would simply say this: as your stature grows, so do your enemies. It is simply not possible for your stature to rise without your enemies increasing as well)." 

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    She went on to say that Ranveer should take this challenge positively, as his success has miffed others. "Ranveer Singh ko socha chaiye ki mere itne dushman hai. Toh acha hai. Zindagi mein jab aap aage badhte hai, toh kai obstacles aate hai. You can't have a smooth walk always (Ranveer Singh should think: 'I have so many enemies—and that is a good thing'. When you move forward in life, you inevitably encounter numerous obstacles. You cannot always expect a smooth journey)." Kangana went on to relate Singh's situation to herself and added, "Mere saath itna hua hai, and look, I'm doing well. Meri dukaan chal hi rahi hai (I've been through so much, and look—I'm doing well. But I continue to do well)." 

    Who called FWICE's non-cooperative directive 'gundagardi'

    Producer and former IMPAA president TP Agarwal has expressed his support for Ranveer Singh and called out FWICE's action against Singh. Amid the Don 3 dispute, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. Agarwal went on to call it gundagardi and even moved court challenging the decision. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kangana said, "Agar woh gundagardi karke apni power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega na?"

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