Viral video: Jr NTR loses his cool at War 2 event due to this reason, warns fan 'it won't take me a second to..', netizens react

Jr NTR recently attended the pre-release event of War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in Hyderabad. Amid the fan frenzy, the Telugu star lost his cool on over-excited fans, and what he does next will leave you shocked.

Ahead of the mega release of War 2, Jr NTR hosted Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji in Hyderabad for a pre-release event. On August 10, Team War 2 experienced the mass fan frenzy for Tarak, as he, along with Hrithik, shared the stage. Jr NTR got a chance to speak a few words about his experience of making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik, in the much-awaited actioner. While addressing the huge crowd, the RRR actor lost his cool over his fans for interrupting him. Tarak got fumed by the distraction, so much so that he even warned about leaving the stage

Jr NTR's angry reply to fans

The actor lost his Temper, and after getting interrupted, he angrily lashed out at a group of fans, and said, "Brother, shall I leave? Shall I leave? What did I tell you? Maintain silence when I speak. It won’t take me a second to put the mic down and walk off the stage. Shall I speak? Maintain silence."

Watch the viral video of Jr NTR

Netizens' reaction to Jr NTR's angry reply

Jr NTR's angry reply soon made it to the internet, and the videos went viral, leaving the netizens divided. A fan defended the actor, "Badtamizi fan ne ki hai admin." An internet user wrote, "This is what you get when you praise fake so-called heroes in place of original heroes of our country- the Indian Army." This isn't the first time Tarak has addressed the fans with a heated attitude. There have been instances when he was interrupted, and he lashed out at fans.

Hrithik Roshan on Jr NTR's dedication to art

Hrithik heaped praises on his co-star, saying, "Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you". Claiming that he sees a lot of himself in Jr NTR, Hrithik added, "We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star". War 2 will be releasing in cinemas on August 14.