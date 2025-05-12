As Jr NTR arrived, fans gathered in huge numbers, eager to meet him and take photos. The excitement quickly turned into chaos when the crowd got too close.

On May 11, Jr NTR attended a special screening of his film RRR at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where a live orchestra performed the film’s music. He was joined by director SS Rajamouli, co-star Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for the film's soundtrack.

As Jr NTR arrived, fans gathered in huge numbers, eager to meet him and take photos. The excitement quickly turned into chaos when the crowd got too close. In a video now circulating online, the actor, dressed in black, is seen trying to manage the situation and asking people to move back.

A video going viral on social media shows Jr NTR trying to calm down a restless crowd of fans. As the situation became tense, the actor stepped in and was heard saying, "I don't know if you understood what he was trying to say but here is the short version of it, 'I'll give you the picture, don't hurry or create a mob/congestion here or else they (security) will push you away.' He's trying to protect them and make sure no such thing happens."

Clearly frustrated by the crowd’s behaviour, Jr NTR raised his voice to control the situation. His reaction has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting his response and others questioning it.

The RRR event at London’s Royal Albert Hall was a grand celebration, featuring a powerful live performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli came together once again to honour the film’s global journey and the massive impact it has made around the world.

The reunion of the lead stars and the director, along with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, turned the evening into a memorable tribute to RRR's international success.