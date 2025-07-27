Viral video: Johnny Lever meets his doppelganger, you won't believe what happens next, fans call his look-alike 'original se bhi original'

Johnny Lever met his look-alike at an event, and what followed next left every netizen puzzled and entertained at the same time.

If you have a likeness with a celebrity, it can be your quick way to earn fame, money, and success. Doppelgangers or look-alikes are loved, praised, and appreciated by the masses due to their resemblance to their favourite stars (read: Ibrahim Qadri- Shah Rukh Khan's look-alike). In the world of 8 billion people, if you have even the slightest similarity with a popular celebrity, one glimpse can change your destiny. Something similar happened with Rohan Lagas. His one video with the comedy veteran Johnny Lever made him an internet sensation. Today, Rohan is a popular viral celebrity, and the primary reason behind his fame is that he is a doppelganger of Johnny.

When Johnny Lever met his duplicate

In 2022, Rohan met Johnny Lever at an event. As soon as he saw his idol, Rohan approached him, greeted him, and then the magic happened. Rohan made Johnny agree to feature in his reel. Rohan made a reel in which he is seen with Johnny, imitating his antics. The actor looks surprised, plays along, and they both give an expression of shock into the camera. Rohan does a popular scene of Johnny from Khatta Meetha, and it becomes funnier as Johnny himself enacts it. Johnny's daughter, Jamie, also appears; she says something to his dad and then leaves. Rohan shared the reel with the caption, "Dream complete great Bhet with Johny Sir."

Watch the viral video of Johnny with Rohan

Netizens' reaction to Rohan's video and his life after fame

As of 2025, his reel with Johnny got over 6 million likes and over 10000 comments. Several netizens lauded Rohan for perfectly imitating Johnny. "Original se bhi original," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Mujhe lagta hai yeh dono bhai the kya." One of the netizens wrote, "Johnny Lever doing the acting of Someone acting like Johnny Lever to show he's doing the perception of Johnny Lever." After this viral video, Rohan Lagas became famous. His Instagram feed has several viral reels in which he's recreating Johnny's iconic characters.

