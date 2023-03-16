Search icon
Viral video: Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed while working out in US gym, hospitalised with multiple injuries

Aman Dhaliwal, an actor who has appeared in Hindi and Punjabi films and TV shows, was stabbed in a US gym.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Viral video: Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed while working out in US gym, hospitalised with multiple injuries
Aman Dhaliwal

Actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in a number of Punjabi and Hindi films, has been stabbed by an unknown assailant while he was working out at a gym in the United States. The video of the attack, which has since been shared widely on social media, shows the assailant holding Dhaliwal hostage and asking for water.

As per reports from the US, Dhaliwal was working out at the Planet Fitness gym in Grand Oaks, Claifornia recently when the assailant entered the gym and held him hostage on knife point. The viral video shows the man, dressed in a light-coloured hoodie, repeatedly demanding water while threatening to stab Dhaliwal. At one point in the video, while the assailant is looking elsewhere, Dhaliwal tackles him to the ground, soon after which other people in the gym rush to his aid.

The video then shows multiple people holding the assailant down on the ground and asking him to ‘stop resisting’. The assailant is currently in police custody and the local police is investigating the cause behind the attack. The actor, as per reports, has been hospitalised with multiple injuries from stab wounds across his torso but is said to be out of danger.

Dhaliwal, a resident of Punjab’s Mansa, began his career as a model after he was discovered by an agent at a hair saloon in Delhi. He worked in several Punjabi music videos atbthe beginning of his career. He made his acting debut in 2007 with a small role in the Sunny Deol-starrer Big Brother. The following year, he played Rajkumar Ratan Singh in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. He has since appeared in a number of Hindi and Punjabi films and TV shows, including Virsa, Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Vighnaharta Ganesh and others.

