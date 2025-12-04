FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'

In the Indian Idol episode dedicated to Dharmendra, Jeetendra revealed the bond the late superstar shared with Manoj Kumar.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'
Dhamendra-Manoj Kumar, Jeetendra
Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 16 as a part of their Yaadon Ki Baraat series. The veteran actor, in a special segment, shared an unknown story of the late legendary superstars Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar. The veteran actor disclosed that Dharmendra’s best friend from the industry was none other than the 'Pathhar Ke Sanam' star Manoj Kumar.

“His closest friend was Manoj Kumar,” revealed Jeetenndra. “Dharmendra came from Punjab and Manoj Kumar from Delhi, and I have heard they even lived together in the same room at one point,” added Jeetendra. The veteran star further revealed, “Sometimes, when one of them had to go for a screen test, he would simply wear the other’s shirt and leave.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sonytvofficial

There were times when Manoj Kumar would take Dharmendra’s shirt, and sometimes Dharmendra would take his. They shared so much that during rehearsals, their shirts would often look exactly the same!” Jeetendra, in the special episode, paying tribute to Dharmendra, was seen getting emotional. He also shared some more fun facts about the late superstar. Singer-rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the show, was seen breaking into tears as Jeetendra spoke about the late superstar.

Also read: 'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...

The show celebrated the legacy of Dharmendra, and recently, in an earlier episode, Badshah was seen remembering the superstar with utmost love and respect. He said, “Dharam paaji was the real essence of Punjab, and now it feels as if that beautiful fragrance and essence has been lost from the soil of our own Punjab. He was Dharam Paaji, everybody’s, every fan’s ideal idol…”

Badshah further said, “Dharam ji wherever you are, be happy and hopeful and at peace.” The rapper ended his tribute by reciting a shayari by Dharmendra that he would often be heard saying. “Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, Kambakkht jaan kyun jaati hai jaate hue.” For the unversed, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at 89.

