Viral video: Jaya Bachchan and Rekha come face-to-face during award function, what happened next? Watch

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha were seen sharing a screen space in Silsila which was alleged to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's personal life. After Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never shared screen space again.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Rekha often have fans waiting with bated breath for when they come to face. One such throwback video is currently going viral again which shows Jaya Bachchan and Rekha hugging each other at an award show. The unexpected reunion has left netizens surprised and many fans have also appreciated their gesture towards one another. 

In the video, Rekha could be seen dressed in a golden saree, walking towards Jaya Bachchan. Both of them then can be seen hugging each other. The actresses also had a fun conversation with each other before taking their respective places. 

Jaya Bachchan also asked Rekha to sit next to her. 

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha were seen sharing a screen space in Silsila which was alleged to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's personal life. After Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never shared screen space again. 

Rekha recently went viral when photos from a magazine shoot went viral on Instagram. During a snippet of the interview, Rekha said, "When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?” she asks. “No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft.”