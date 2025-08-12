Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

'Story might have been different...': Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from wrong format

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 1

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Can be set aside if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool again on a poor fan, and her violent reaction left the internet divided.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'
An angry Jaya Bachchan

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool again, and her violent reaction to a fan has left the internet divided. The veteran actress, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, is infamously popular for her aggressive, no-nonsense nature, and she often gets into a scuffle with her admirer or a follower.  On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya arrived at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Before going inside the premises, a fan tried to take a selfie with her, without informing her. When Guddi actress realised that she was about to get clicked without her consent, she pushed away the man with great force, and yelled at him, "Yeh kya kar rahe hai aap? What are you doing?" Jaya's behaviour left the fan embarrassed, and other people shocked. Jaya continued giving an angry stare at him and then continued walking towards the club.  

Watch the viral video of Jaya Bachchan losing her cool

Netizens' reaction to Jaya Bachchan's angry reaction 

Soon, the video of Jaya Bachchan made it to the internet and went viral in no time. A majority of the netizens have slammed the veteran actress for her behaviour. "Inki inhi harkaton ki vajeh se bachchan saab ko 82 ki age mein kbc host karna pad raha just to step out of home (Due to these activities, Bachchan Saab has to host KBC at 82)," a netizen wrote. Another netizen defended Jaya Bachchan, "You're a woman? Someone's being a public figure is not a granted license for the 'public' to cross limits, especially without permission. What exactly are you against? A woman's right to safeguard her personal physical space? Then why cry foul when it happens to common women?" One of the netizens wrote, "Peak Unemployment! I wonder iss fuhad budhiya ke sath photo kyu leni rahti hai logon ko.. Why?"

Jaya Bachchan and her furious nature with fans

This isn't the first time Jaya has lost her cool with her fan. Be it with paparazzi or a moviegoer, everyone had to face the fury of Mrs Amitabh Bachchan. However, we would like to make the final statement: a celebrity isn't public property. If you want to take a selfie, the least you can do is to seek their permission and then click a photo.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'
Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade deals ahead of Christmas season
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE