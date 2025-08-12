Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool again on a poor fan, and her violent reaction left the internet divided.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool again, and her violent reaction to a fan has left the internet divided. The veteran actress, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, is infamously popular for her aggressive, no-nonsense nature, and she often gets into a scuffle with her admirer or a follower. On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya arrived at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Before going inside the premises, a fan tried to take a selfie with her, without informing her. When Guddi actress realised that she was about to get clicked without her consent, she pushed away the man with great force, and yelled at him, "Yeh kya kar rahe hai aap? What are you doing?" Jaya's behaviour left the fan embarrassed, and other people shocked. Jaya continued giving an angry stare at him and then continued walking towards the club.

Soon, the video of Jaya Bachchan made it to the internet and went viral in no time. A majority of the netizens have slammed the veteran actress for her behaviour. "Inki inhi harkaton ki vajeh se bachchan saab ko 82 ki age mein kbc host karna pad raha just to step out of home (Due to these activities, Bachchan Saab has to host KBC at 82)," a netizen wrote. Another netizen defended Jaya Bachchan, "You're a woman? Someone's being a public figure is not a granted license for the 'public' to cross limits, especially without permission. What exactly are you against? A woman's right to safeguard her personal physical space? Then why cry foul when it happens to common women?" One of the netizens wrote, "Peak Unemployment! I wonder iss fuhad budhiya ke sath photo kyu leni rahti hai logon ko.. Why?"

Jaya Bachchan and her furious nature with fans

This isn't the first time Jaya has lost her cool with her fan. Be it with paparazzi or a moviegoer, everyone had to face the fury of Mrs Amitabh Bachchan. However, we would like to make the final statement: a celebrity isn't public property. If you want to take a selfie, the least you can do is to seek their permission and then click a photo.