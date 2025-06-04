Jaya Bachchan was leaving the venue, and she seemed irritated by the presence of paparazzi and snapped at them once again. Several other film celebrities were also present at the prayer meet.

The relationship between Jaya Bachchan and the paparazzi has always been strained. She is often seen scolding or shouting at photographers. A similar scene unfolded recently when she attended the prayer meet for Ronno Mukherjee.

Ronno Mukherjee, a well-known film director and the uncle of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, and father of Sharbani Mukherjee, passed away recently. The prayer meet was held on Tuesday, June 3, and Jaya Bachchan arrived at the Mukherjee residence to pay her respects. She was accompanied by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

However, as Jaya was leaving the venue, she seemed irritated by the presence of paparazzi and snapped at them once again. Several other film celebrities were also present at the prayer meet.

Irritated by the presence of photographers, Jaya Bachchan lashed out at them with sharp remarks. Sarcastically addressing the paparazzi, she said, "Come on… you all can join too. Go ahead. Nonsense… all of you are disgusting."

As her daughter Shweta helped her into the car, Jaya once again snapped at a photographer who was trying to record her. Pointing at him angrily, she said, "Come, why don’t you get into the car too?" The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing a flurry of comments from users reacting to her outburst.

Several well-known names from the film industry and the Mukherjee family attended the prayer meet held for late filmmaker Ronno Mukherjee. Among those present were Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji, along with other family members. Celebrities like Amit Kumar and Salim Khan also came to pay their respects.

Ronno Mukherjee passed away on May 28 due to cardiac arrest. His last rites were performed at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, where his son Samrat carried out the rituals in the presence of close family and friends.