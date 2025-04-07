During Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, when an elderly woman tried to take a photo with Jaya Bachchan, the actress didn’t like it and got irritated,

Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan losing her cool at paparazzi or fans isn’t something new. A similar incident happened again yesterday at the prayer meet of late Manoj Kumar. Since Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t attend, Jaya ji was present at the meet in Juhu.

Jaya Bachchan is loved by many, and fans often try to click pictures with her. But during Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, when an elderly woman tried to take a photo with her, the actress didn’t like it and got irritated, as it wasn’t the right moment for such requests.

In a video from Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, Jaya Bachchan was seen talking to a few people from the film industry. During this, a woman gently tapped her on the shoulder and asked her to pose for a photo. The couple seemed excited to see her, but Jaya Bachchan didn’t like the request. She held the woman’s hand and asked them to leave.

Along with Jaya Bachchan, many well-known stars like Aamir Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Esha Deol, Prem Chopra, David Dhawan, and others came to pay their respects.

Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday, April 4, at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. In fond memory of the legendary actor and filmmaker, veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Zeenat Aman took a stroll down memory lane on Saturday and paid their emotional tributes to Bharat Kumar.

The Kalki 2898 AD star took to his official blog and shared a photo with Manoj Kumar, in which the two stars were seen grinning and sharing a warm hug with each other. Along with the picture, Amitabh wrote, "In remembrance and prayer." Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen in only one film, the 1974 blockbuster Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, which Kumar had also directed and produced.

The Johnny Gaddaar actor shared a throwback picture with the Kranti actor on his Instagram, in which both of them were seen smiling. In his caption, Dharmendra mentioned that he will always remember the moments spent with Manoj as he wrote, "Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad aayega." Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar did three films together - Shaadi, Mera Naam Joker, and Maidan-E-Jung.

Zeenat Aman, who was paired opposite Manoj Kumar in only one film, the 1974 release Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, shared a yesteryear photo with the late actor on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar, May his soul rest in peace."

Manoj Kumar, whose real name was Harikrishan Goswami, was born in 1937 in Abbottabad, which is now in Pakistan. He became one of the most well-known actors of Indian cinema, especially during the 60s and 70s. Because of his strong roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed, people lovingly called him Bharat Kumar. For his work in films, he received the Padma Shri in 1992 and later the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.