Javed Akhtar got miffed after he was asked to comment on the ongoing India-Pakistan tension. The veteran lyricist refused to react to Operation Sindoor, and netizens lost their cool.

Veteran lyricist, screenwriter Javed Akhtar has again lost his cool, and this time, it was because he was asked to react to the ongoing India-Pakistan tension. Filmymantra uploaded a reel in which Javed was spotted after attending the inauguration of Pradeep Chandra’s photo exhibition. The Don co-writer was accompanied by a few people from the event, and as soon as they noticed the camera and boom mic, they stepped forward and tried to stop the camera.

The reporter tried to take Javed's comment on the Operation Sindoor and the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. The event team tried to stop the paps and conveyed that he won't say anything. The reporter insisted, "Yeh (Javed) kuch kehna chahte hai (he wants to say something). But Javed replied, "Main aapse kuch nahi kehna chahta hoon (I don't want to say anything to you)." This video soon went viral on the internet, and it has left the netizens divided.

A section of netizens brutally trolled the Lagaan lyricist, while a few others supported him and called it a breach of privacy. Some comments are too insulting, and we are not sharing them. A netizen wrote, "Actions speak louder than words. Hence proved!" Another netizen wrote, "He might not be feeling well, stay positive, people." One of the netizens wrote, "Inke ristey hai purane Pakistan se." An internet user wrote, "Stop spreading hate, please." Another internet user wrote, "Truth unveiled."

Javed Akhtar is an avid social media user and often expresses his views there. There have been instances when he was trolled by Pakistani social media handles, and gave befitting replies to them as well. With this video, it's clear that he wasn't comfortable with the persistence of the journalist to get his reaction, and considered it a breach of privacy.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.