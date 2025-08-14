Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor ditches rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, goes to Tirumala with Sidharth Malhotra, seeks 'blessings, love, gratitude'

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
BOLLYWOOD
Usually, Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. But this time, she was accompanied by Sidharth Malhotra.
Ahead of Param Sundari's release, and on her mother Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor went to Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Usually, Janhvi was spotted at Tirumala with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. But this time, she was joined by her co-star Sidharth Malhotra.
On Wednesday evening, Sidharth shared a reel while walking towards the temple with Janhvi. Sidharth shared his feelings about visiting the temple for the first time, and also captured a candid conversation with Kapoor. The video starts with Sidharth saying, "Hello guys, we're heading towards Tirupati." He quickly gets corrected by Janhvi, "Tirumala, not Tirupati." Sidharth agrees and continues, "Main pehli baar yahan par aaya hu, Janhvi harr saal aati rehti hai aur iss baar mere Sundari mujhe yahan lekar aari hai."
Watch the viral video
Janhvi Kapoor usually goes to Tirumala temple, but mostly, she is accompanied by her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. The latest visit to the temple was a bit surprising, but it's understandable. Even netizens noticed it, and shared views about the same. "Aaj Shikhar saath nahi hai," wrote a netizen. "I thought saath mein Shikhar bhi hoga," wrote another netizen. One of the netizens stated, "It is not necessary ki sirf BF ya GF ke saath hi mandir ja sakte hai. It's good that at least she's connected to her roots."
Janhvi Kapoor on how personal Param Sundari is in her filmography
Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own 'South Indian heritage'. "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too." Param Sundari will release in cinemas on August 29.