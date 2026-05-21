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Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan while facing Pat Cummins’ bowling, watch

Pat Cummins and Janhvi Kapoor’s fun cricket session at a Hyderabad mall took an unexpected turn after the actress accidentally hit a fan with the ball during the viral event.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 21, 2026, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor apologises after accidentally hitting fan while facing Pat Cummins’ bowling, watch
Image credit: Instagram
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A fun-filled fan event featuring Pat Cummins and Janhvi Kapoor has taken social media by storm after an unexpected moment during their cricket interaction went viral online.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper joined the Peddi actress at DLF Mall in Hyderabad for a promotional event where the duo entertained fans with a playful cricket session on a makeshift pitch. The crossover between cricket and Bollywood instantly grabbed attention, with loud cheers erupting from the audience as Cummins bowled to Janhvi.

During the interaction, Janhvi confidently stepped out to face a delivery from the Australian pacer and smashed the ball straight into the crowd. In a dramatic moment, the shot ended up hitting a spectator’s mobile phone while the fan was recording the event. The unexpected incident left the crowd stunned for a brief moment before laughter and cheers took over the venue.

Soon after videos of the incident surfaced online, social media users flooded platforms with reactions, joking about Janhvi’s powerful batting skills and the unlucky fan caught in the firing line. The actress later reacted to the viral moment on Instagram and apologised for the accidental hit.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Sorry to whoever’s eye I hit with the ball still finding my balance clearly but always a #newbalance baby."

The light-hearted exchange between the actress and Pat Cummins has now become one of the most talked-about celebrity-cricket crossover moments online, with fans praising the duo’s fun chemistry and the entertaining nature of the event.

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