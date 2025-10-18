FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Jackie Shroff upset with media, loses cool at paps during Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet, reprimands cameraman: 'Tere ghar mein agar...'

A usually cool Jackie Shroff, aka Jaggu Dada, was visibly upset with the media at the prayer meet of Pankaj Dheer. Watch to know what his strong words for paps were.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 08:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The media works as a mediator between the public and their favourite celebrities. However, often a few photographers, aka paparazzi, do cross their lines just to capture the moment or the stars in their most vulnerable state. Pankaj Dheer's demise has left a void in the industry. While the entire industry is mourning the loss of BR Chopra's Mahabharat's Karna, Jackie Shroff got upset with how the media is reporting. 

On Friday, a prayer meet was held by the Dheer's family at Juhu's Iskon temple, and it was attended by several members from the film fraternity. Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, Mukesh Khanna, Rohit Shetty, Sharad Saxena, Suresh Oberoi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Tanvi Azmi, Mohit Raina, Aditya Pancholi, Mukesh Rishi, Puneet Issar, Ashok Pandit, and Mukesh Khanna. Also present were Johnny Lever, Ramesh Taurani, Ranjeet, Rajat Bedi, Sheeba, with husband Akashdeep, were among the celebrities who stood in solidarity with son Nikitan Dheer and daughter-in-law Kratiga Senger. 

However, one of the most-talked-about moments from the meet was Jackie Shroff's confrontation with a paparazzo. While leaving Iskon, Jaggu was followed by the videographers, and he didn't like how they were laughing and giggling with each other at such a place. He stood for a moment, spoke to one cameraperson, and said, "Inka bura samay chal raha hai na? Tere ghar mein, mera ghar mein hua toh... samaj gaya na." Jackie requested that the paps maintain the decorum and not cross the line to get footage. 

Watch the viral video

Internet lauds Jaggu dada 

The video went viral in no time, garnering extremely positive feedback. Several netizens appriciated pointing out ethics to paps. An internet user wrote, "Prayer meet aur parties mein farq hota hai. Photo ke liye 50 angle bana rahe ho.Thodi sharam karo." Another internet user wrote, "Har jagah camera leke shuru nahi hona chahiye, wo kisi ke funeral ya prayer se aa rahe honge." One of the netizens wrote, "He is really a kind-hearted person." Paps should consider Bhidu's advice seriously, and it would be wise of them if they would inculcate it. 

 

