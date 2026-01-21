Viral video: Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, actress looks uncomfortable, netizens brutally troll actor: 'Shaadi ke baad acha nahi lagta'

Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit were seen shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show, and while posing for the media, the actress looked visibly embarrassed.

Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, the 80's heartthrob duo, reunited at The Great Kapil Show. However, while posing for the media, the Rangeela actor did something that left the Devdas actress uncomfortable, leading to the massive trolling of the hero.

What exactly happened between Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit?

On Tuesday, Jackie and Madhuri came to shoot for Kapil Sharma's show. Post shoot, the actors posed for the paparazzi, situated outside the set. During the photo opp, Madhuri, in her elegant avatar, was smiling for the flashes. Jackie entered the frame, held her hand nervously, and planted a kiss on it. The Tezaab actress quickly pulled her palm back, and they continued posing for the lenses. However, after the photo op, Madhuri was the first to walk out, expressing her discontent publicly.

Netizens brutally trolled Jackie Shroff

The video was shared by paprazzo Viral Bhayani, with the caption, "These two superstars ruled the silver screen in the nineties and will never stop to rule our hearts. We are indeed talking about #JackieShroff dada and #MadhuriDixit." However, netizens noticed Madhuri was visibly uncomfortable while posing with Jackie Shroff, and they called out Jaggu dada for it. "Jackie sir ke sath khade rehne mein Madhuri ji ko thoda achcha nahin lag raha. Face se pata chal raha hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Shaadi ke baad ye sab acha nhi lagta hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Madhuri bhav nahi de rahi hai." A cybercitizen wrote, "Madhuri was not comfortable ...hath jhatak rahi thi."

Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit films

Jackie and Madhuri were among the popular on-screen duos of the 80s and 90s. As a lead pair, they have worked on 100 Days, Prem Deewane, and Uttar Dakshin. Their other popular films include Parinda, Khalnayak, Tridev, and Ram Lakhan.