Viral video: Jackie Shroff dodges reacting to Tiger Shroff's firing incident? His mute reaction leaves netizens puzzled

Jackie Shroff made his first public appearance after the Tiger Shroff firing incident. Here's what happened when he was asked to respond to the incident.

Actor Jackie Shroff was asked to comment on the firing attack on Tiger Shroff at an event. However, he was forced not to react to the question, and his expression went viral. On Thursday, Jackie Shroff, along with Sharad Kelkar and others, launched the trailer of their upcoming horror film Kaali Kheti. This marks Jackie's first major public appearance ever since his son Tiger was attacked by gunmen on October 18 at Juhu. After revealing the trailer, the cast opened the floor for Q&A. Since Jackie is interacting with the media for the first time after the incident, it was obvious for journalists to seek his reaction.

Jackie Shroff reacted to the question about the Tiger Shroff firing incident.

DNA India asked Jackie to comment on the current scenario where fear has been instilled in Bollywood after multiple attacks on celebs, including Tiger, Rohit Shetty, and Salman Khan. Before we finish our question, the host interrupted, asking the journalist to skip the question. Jackie listened to the question, and he looked down emotionally. He was supposed to reply, but due to the interference, he chose not to, and the conference continued with other questions. However, Jackie looked at the journalist, raised his hand, and made a gesture of thanking God, giving a silent but effective reply.

Here's the video

About the Tiger Shroff firing incident

The incident happened on the evening of October 18 near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Juhu police station. According to police, unidentified gunmen allegedly fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle. The actor escaped unharmed, while his driver and two other people suffered injuries. Reports said Tiger was returning after playing when the firing took place. An autorickshaw driver was also reportedly among those injured. Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the people allegedly involved in carrying it out