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Viral video: Jackie Shroff brutally trolled after Tiger Shroff firing, netizens slam him over BJP support: 'Aur karo Modi Modi'

Jackie Shroff is facing online backlash after a viral video of his May 2026 remarks supporting PM Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel resurfaced following the firing incident involving son Tiger Shroff. Netizens are criticising the veteran actor over his perceived support to BJP.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Viral video: Jackie Shroff brutally trolled after Tiger Shroff firing, netizens slam him over BJP support: 'Aur karo Modi Modi'
Jackie Shroff brutally trolled after Tiger Shroff firing
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Jackie Shroff is facing online backlash after a viral video linked the firing incident involving his son, Tiger Shroff, to his earlier remarks supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption has resurfaced on social media. The video revisited the veteran actor's comments on rising fuel prices, questioning his stance on the government in light of the attack on his son.

What did Jackie Shroff say in PM Modi's support?

On May 23, 2026, while speaking to the media in Mumbai about public complaints over rising costs and pointing to economic and energy crises in other parts of the world, Jackie had said in Hindi, "The world has gone bankrupt, but petrol and fuel are available in India. You're getting petrol, right? You're getting gas and basic necessities, right? Then why are you complaining? Do what the government says." Now, the video has gone viral on X with netizens attacking the actor over what it described as his defence of the government when people were struggling with the cost of gas, petrol and diesel. The cybercitizens suggested that the firing incident involving Tiger might make Jackie understand why public safety matters, criticising celebrities who support the BJP.

Jackie Shroff is being trolled over his BJP support

Reacting to the viral video, one X user wrote, "So, it takes a threat to your own child for you to understand what ordinary people’s children go through? Why should Bollywood care only when it hits home? The public made you stars, Bhidu. Every child deserves the same concern, not just a celebrity’s own", while another added, "This is called Karma, aur karo Modi Modi." "When people weren't getting gas, petrol, or diesel, Bhidu had reacted dismissively, taking the government's side. Today, after a shooting incident involving a child just a stone's throw from the police station, Bhidu must have realized his own worth. This is a lesson for celebrities who take the BJP's side", wrote another netizen.

Five rounds fired at Tiger Shroff's car

Three assailants allegedly fired five rounds at Tiger's car as he was leaving a football venue in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured. Three suspects, including a minor, were subsequently arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

READ | Tiger Shroff Attack: Suspects got Rs 50,000 in advance, recced actor's house and gym for 10 days

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