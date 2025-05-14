Irrfan Khan roasted Pakistan in a hilarious video when a journalist from Lahore asked him to visit the neighbouring nation. The late actor romanced the Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the 2017 film Hindi Medium, that was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 330 crore worldwide.

Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions after Indian Armed Forces carried out precision military strikes at nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terrorist attacks that killed 26 innocent people, an old video of Irrfan Khan has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, a journalist from Lahore is seen asking the late actor if he would ever visit Pakistan, and the Piku actor is seen giving him a hilarious and impactful reply, leaving the audience in splits.

The journalist says, "Hello Irrfan bhai, I am from EO, Lahore. You have a great following in Pakistan. I wish you can sometime come to Pakistan. It'll be a great pleasure", to which Irrfan replies, "Main aah toh jaaunga, par wapas aaunga ki nahi? (I will visit Pakistan, but will I be able to come back?)". The video has been shared on X (formery Twitter) with the caption, "Today we have S-400, AkashTeer, but back then, we had Irrfan Khan to destroy Pakistan." India employed S-400 and AkashTeer air defence systems in response to cross-border shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan.

In response to the clip, netizens have showered their praises on Irrfan Khan. One user wrote, "Nobody trolled the Pakistanis better than Irrfan Khan. The man forever lives in our memories", while another added, "Khan trilogy needs to take notes from him", criticising Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan's silence on Pakistan. Lord Irrfan khan. He used to roast Congress too and roasted Pakistan many times", read another comment.

Irrfan Khan romanced the Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the 2017 film Hindi Medium, that was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 330 crore worldwide. A spiritual sequel titled Angrezi Medium was Khan's final film to be released in March 2020 before his untimely death in April 2020 following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

