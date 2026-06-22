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Viral video: Imtiaz Ali visits theatres across cities to thank audiences for overwhelming love for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Over the past five days, Imtiaz Ali has travelled to multiple cities including Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, and Chandigarh, and experienced the audience's reactions firsthand. An AR Rahman musical, Main Vaapas Aaunga features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Imtiaz Ali visits theatres across cities to thank audiences for overwhelming love for Main Vaapas Aaunga
Imtiaz Ali with Main Vaapas Aaunga audiences
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Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, continues to gain momentum at the box office, driven by strong word of mouth and positive audience response. The film has struck a chord with viewers for its emotional storytelling, performances and music, translating into increasing footfalls across theatres.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Imtiaz Ali, along with producers Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, has been visiting cinemas across the country to personally thank audiences. Over the past five days, the filmmaker travelled to multiple cities, interacting with moviegoers and witnessing their reactions firsthand.

From Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Chandigarh and Pune, audiences were surprised by Imtiaz Ali's unannounced appearances at theatres. Many fans shared their encounters on social media, describing the visits as memorable additions to their movie-going experience and further fuelling the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the film's theatrical run.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

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Set against the backdrop of the Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films. The romantic drama features music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

READ | Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees box office revival as exhibitors increase shows in second week on audience demand

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