Ibrahim Ali Khan recently showed up at the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. What caught everyone's eye wasn’t just his appearance at the stadium, but the fact that he was joined by actor Rasha Thadani.

Their outing has now become the talk of the town, mainly because of its interesting timing as only a few days ago, Ibrahim dismissed rumours about dating Palak Tiwari. Now, his outing with Rasha Thadani has sparked fresh gossip, getting everyone talking all over again.

The IPL match took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 17. The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game had the perfect mix of exciting cricket and a dash of Bollywood glam. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani were seen together at the match, joined by Veer Pahariya.

Ibrahim and Rasha watched the match from the VIP stands, clearly enjoying the game. Rasha stood out in a stylish white jacket and grabbed attention with her lively energy—cheering, clapping, and even throwing a playful wink after a perfectly timed boundary. Ibrahim kept it simple in a black T-shirt and pants, looking relaxed throughout the match.

A video circulating on social media shows Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, leaving the stadium together after the match. They were seen walking out alongside Veer Pahariya.

Rasha waved at the paparazzi before getting into her car, while Ibrahim chose to keep things low-key, avoiding eye contact and the cameras. Though they left the venue around the same time, both departed in separate cars. Their outing has now sparked fresh speculation about their relationship, especially since it comes just days after Ibrahim denied rumours of dating Palak Tiwari.

For a while now, Ibrahim Ali Khan was linked to Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim finally spoke about the rumours and cleared the air, addressing whether there was anything more than friendship between them.