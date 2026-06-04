Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted at a multiplex, but the actor tried to protect her from the paps. The netizens are angry with Saif Ali Khan's son and even the paparazzi for 'insulting' the young actress.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were again spotted together. But this time, Saif Ali Khan's son did something that left Shweta Tiwari's daughter embarrassed. We all have heard that 'ishq aur mushq chupaye nahi chhupte'. Ibrahim and Palak are rumoured to be dating, and their joint media appearance has intensified the gossip about their relationship. Either of them has accepted or declined the rumours of their relationship. On Thursday night, a video of Ibrahim went viral after he tried his best not to get papped with Palak, leaving her visibly miffed and in disbelief at the awkward situation. Ibrahim's gesture to Palak has even left netizens angry.

What did Ibrahim Ali Khan do to Palak Tiwari?

In the viral video, we see Ibrahim leaving a multiplex while talking on a phone. As the paps were busy clicking him, Palak tried to step out, but Ibrahim didn't want to get clicked with her. So he pushed Palak back, hinting at taking an exit from the basement. Though Ibrahim pushed Palak, he couldn't stop the paps. They went inside the premises, captured a visibly furious Palak standing on the stairs, and then walked down to the basement. A few paps were even caught laughing at the situation, which left Palak embarrassed, and netizens sympathised with her.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari made a plan to meet at secret place. After seeing the media, Ibrahim pushed Palak back by touching an inappropriate part of her body.



If he cannot respect her in front of the media, he should not push her like this. Another Love Jehad loading? pic.twitter.com/BlJGnK4XRP — Chota Don (@choga_don) June 3, 2026

The Internet lost its cool on Ibrahim Ali Khan and the paparazzi

The video went viral for the wrong reasons, and netizens are furious with Ibrahim for allegedly pushing away Palak to avoid getting papped. An internet user wrote, "What the f**k are these stupid paparazzi laughing about and taking pictures near a staircase? Inka bas chale toh yeh kisike bathroom mein bhi guss jayenge photo lene ko." Another internet user wrote, "Why is he hiding his relationship from the media? Whole India knows about it." One of the users wrote, "From this video, he was just trying to protect her from the camera... which I believe was an invasion of privacy. Besides, can't celebrities have their private space again... like what the hell. Cameras everywhere."