FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi

Viral video: Ibrahim 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak to avoid getting papped

Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants its oil, $600 million ONGC dues

Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants Venezuela oil

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted at a multiplex, but the actor tried to protect her from the paps. The netizens are angry with Saif Ali Khan's son and even the paparazzi for 'insulting' the young actress.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:23 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were again spotted together. But this time, Saif Ali Khan's son did something that left Shweta Tiwari's daughter embarrassed. We all have heard that 'ishq aur mushq chupaye nahi chhupte'. Ibrahim and Palak are rumoured to be dating, and their joint media appearance has intensified the gossip about their relationship. Either of them has accepted or declined the rumours of their relationship. On Thursday night, a video of Ibrahim went viral after he tried his best not to get papped with Palak, leaving her visibly miffed and in disbelief at the awkward situation. Ibrahim's gesture to Palak has even left netizens angry. 

What did Ibrahim Ali Khan do to Palak Tiwari?

In the viral video, we see Ibrahim leaving a multiplex while talking on a phone. As the paps were busy clicking him, Palak tried to step out, but Ibrahim didn't want to get clicked with her. So he pushed Palak back, hinting at taking an exit from the basement. Though Ibrahim pushed Palak, he couldn't stop the paps. They went inside the premises, captured a visibly furious Palak standing on the stairs, and then walked down to the basement. A few paps were even caught laughing at the situation, which left Palak embarrassed, and netizens sympathised with her. 

The Internet lost its cool on Ibrahim Ali Khan and the paparazzi

The video went viral for the wrong reasons, and netizens are furious with Ibrahim for allegedly pushing away Palak to avoid getting papped. An internet user wrote, "What the f**k are these stupid paparazzi laughing about and taking pictures near a staircase? Inka bas chale toh yeh kisike bathroom mein bhi guss jayenge photo lene ko." Another internet user wrote, "Why is he hiding his relationship from the media? Whole India knows about it." One of the users wrote, "From this video, he was just trying to protect her from the camera... which I believe was an invasion of privacy. Besides, can't celebrities have their private space again... like what the hell. Cameras everywhere."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi
Viral video: Ibrahim 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak to avoid getting papped
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Why were guests trapped? Digital lock failure? Delhi CM orders probe| 10 major developments
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Why were guests trapped? Digital lock failure? Delhi C
US President to attend G7 Summit in France, PM Modi meeting likely on cards
US President to attend G7 Summit in France, PM Modi meeting likely on cards
Fact check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha make first statement on her 'moaning, slaping' viral RCB celebration Insta story? Here's the truth
Fact check: Nushrratt makes first statement on her viral RCB celebration story?
Israel, Lebanon set to enforce ceasefire if Hezbollah stops attacks, details here
Israel, Lebanon set to enforce ceasefire if Hezbollah stops attacks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement