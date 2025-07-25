Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan meets dumb and mute fan, what he does next wins netizens: 'Aisi parenting ek maa..'
Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resignation over alleged cheating scandal, HR head Kristin Cabot takes BIG step, set to...
Manipur: Centre extends President's rule by another six months, effective from...
Google CEO Sundar Pichai becomes billionaire, his net worth is no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, it is Rs...
French President Emmanuel Macron makes big announcement, France joins 147 countries as it moves to formally recognise...
Ahead of meeting with European powers, Iran issues BIG statement over nuclear program , says, 'Will continue...'
PM Modi emplanes for Maldives after concluding UK visit; to attend Independence Day celebrations
Tara Sutaria BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Veer Pahariya, confirms relationship by saying...
Saiyaara box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 to become fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind...
Raj Kiran, missing for 25 years, has a beautiful daughter who is as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she owns...
WWE legend Hulk Hogan, larger-than-life wrestling icon who body-slammed sport into mainstream
This superstar to hoist tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; not Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR
Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Vakeel Saab to become his biggest opener, mints Rs...
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: England dominate day two as batting blitz overshadows Rishabh Pant's heroics, trail India by 133 runs
DNA TV Show: Is Europe becoming 'unsafe' for Indians?
Viral video: Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ makes Japanese audience dance in perfect rhythm, WATCH
Meet Unnati Hooda, 17-year-old PV Sindhu fan who stunned her idol to enter China Open quarter-finals
Hiten Tejwani addresses comparisons between Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Jo cheez achi nahi hai...'
Noida Metro: Centre approves Aqua Line extension from Depot Station to...; project to be completed in...
Hulk Hogan dies at 71: 5 records that prove he was true wrestling legend
Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm over Rishabh Pant's bravery, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's classy message wins hearts
Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71
BIG tension for Pakistan, China, as India gears up to acquire 2-3 squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets from...
BIG win for Azim Premji as Wipro bags multi-year deal from...; to design...
Not Ishan Kishan! Ex-CSK star emerges as shock contender to replace Rishabh Pant for final Test against England
Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, timings, significance, and rituals, all you need to know
Balochistan crisis deepens further as thousands protest against enforced disappearances, Pakistan Army...
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in two dreamy looks for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2025, see pics
Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes big revelation about Rajinikanth: 'Sir was busy in last two schedules with...'
Elon Musk praises Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Will Google and xAI work together soon?
ACC meeting ends in deadlock, fate of Asia Cup 2025 hangs in balance as India's big call awaited
'Why can't we have this': Indian vlogger’s honest take on Hong Kong vs India triggers debate
EPFO brings major update as members can now check PF balance, passbook on...
'I want Elon': US President Donald Trump changes tone on Tesla boss weeks after 'big ugly fight', here's what happened
Meet IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, whose grand farewell in Rajasthan attended by Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history in Manchester, breaks Rohit Sharma's massive WTC record
Did Ahaan Panday date Suhana Khan? Saiyaara actor's old video with The Archies actress goes viral - Watch
THIS Indian conglomerate's market cap soars to Rs 3,784,000,000,000,000, more than Pakistan's Budget, as...
Uorfi Javed reveals her face without lip fillers and swelling: 'I’ve used a lip plumper...'
GOOD news for central government employees as they can now avail 30-day leave to..., details inside
Good news for Alakh Pandey as PhysicsWallah gets key approval for...; becomes first edtech firm to...
Meet woman, couldn't speak English, once worked at Ratan Tata's TCS, cleared ISRO, BARC exams; later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...
Watch: Rishabh Pant gets standing ovation from Manchester crowd for courageous return to bat with fractured foot
Ex-IAS officer Kashish Mittal wins hearts as he sings 'Andaaz-e-Karam' song, WATCH viral video
Triptii Dimri's rumoured beau Sam Merchant agrees with post trolling Kartik Aaryan's 'bhikhari' look: 'Saiyaara ne...'
Viral Video: Dog, trapped in 200-ft gorge, rescued after 2 days; netizens say, 'not all heroes wear capes', WATCH
Team India set for blockbuster white-ball return to England in 2026; Women's historic Lord's Test confirmed
Triptii Dimri reveals her sister got stressed after reading every hate comment against actress post Animal: 'She realised...'
How will India-UK FTA impact Indian economy? Sectors like agriculture, pharma, jewelry, electronics will be...
Bad news for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra, RPower shares drop by 5% after ED raids, market cap reaches...
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda denies selfie request from fan, netizens have mixed reactions; WATCH viral video
Bad news for Saiyaara fans, OTT release to be postponed amid blockbuster run, film will now stream on..., after...
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd shares slip 2%, is it due to EU sanctions on Russian oil?
India, UK sign landmark Free Trade Agreement; check what gets cheaper and what gets costlier for India
Aadhaar update rules: How many times can you change your name, address and mobile number?
Meet one of highest-paid executives, who earns Rs 155 crore, runs leading firm, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Viral video: Mumbai woman films reel dancing on car bonnet while boyfriend drives, netizens say 'arrest her'
Meet man who is under investigation for owning 115 plots, 'highest ever' by any Indian officer, he is from...
Big boost for Team India as Rishabh Pant available to bat in Manchester Test, BCCI confirms Day 2 return
The Chandelier Fan Gets Big: Oltao Changes the Aesthetic of the Ceiling with Technology and Scale
Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results, revenue rises by...
Massive setback for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action
Meet actress who made debut at 13, worked in only 3 films in 9 years, suddenly quit acting, went underground 37 years ago after Dawood Ibrahim..., is now..
Meet woman, 'beauty with brain', who left medical studies, cracked UPSC exam not once but twice with AIR..., she is from...
Himachal Pradesh: 5 dead, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Sarkaghat
Pakistan PM Shehbaz begs for talk with India as Modi govt continues to punish Pakistan due to...
Kamal Haasan reviews Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it 'a delightful creation': 'Beneath its humour lies...'
BIG blow to Pakistan as its passport ranked among 'least powerful' globally due to..., check India's position
IND vs ENG: Why Dhruv Jurel can't bat as Rishabh Pant's replacement in Manchester Test?
Not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, THIS small city in India tops the list for extra-marital affairs in 2025, check full list here
Will the Brown Revolution 2.0 bring the next big step in growth of Indian economy?
Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla failure, allegedly said 'she wasn’t...'
Who is Vikas Barala, BJP MP's son, facing stalking case, appointed law officer?
Himachal Pradesh: At least 5 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge in Mandi, here's what we know so far
Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever reveals she was asked to strip on video call by...': 'Imagine there is a 50-year-old man and you are...'
US President Donald Trump's BIG message to Microsoft, Google, over hiring in India, says, 'Those days are over'
India-UK sign free trade agreement during PM Modi's meeting with Keir Starmer
Will US tech giants like Google, Microsoft stop hiring Indians under pressure from Donald Trump? Silicon Valley may suffer as...
This infrastructure company secures up to Rs 5000 crore worth of orders; not Reliance Infra, Tata Projects, it is..
'Saiyaara proves we don't need to have the baggage of huge stars': Tejas Deoskar says Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday film gives 'great lease of...' | Exclusive
Little girls energetic dance to Amir Khan, Kajol's Chanda Chamke goes viral, netizens say 'This performance should go...'
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download hall tickets
'What creativity': UP Police gets creative with ‘Saiyaara’ twist to highlight road safety
Meet Tummala Snikitha, NEET topper with 99.9 percentile, secured AIR 3, got admission in...
UPI is free for all, then how did Google Pay, PhonePe earn over Rs 5000 crore without selling a single product? Know their business model
How UnicoConnect Empowers Businesses with Scalable Apps Using No-Code Platforms like Xano?
'I am not even sure...': Hailey Bieber finally breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce rumours, singer's mental health struggles
Election of vice president: BJP-led NDA or Congress-led INDIA, who may win?
After Coldplay kiss cam scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan is living 'low-key' at...
Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie review: Pawan Kalyan's engaging period drama ends with high expectations for Part 2, Bobby Deol is scene-stealer despite limited role
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Bombay HC makes BIG changes for visarjan; says...
Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? THIS star cricketer from Kavya Maran's SRH could replace him
Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power issue statements after ED raids on businesses linked to Anil Ambani
Taxpayers Alert! ITR filing 2025 deadline not same for all: Here's all you need to know
Does 'Raj' in Yash Raj Films stand for yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna? New biography states 'they had unofficial agreement that...'
This is world’s longest Metro network with 508 stations, 20 lines, 10 million daily passengers, not Delhi, London, New York, it is located in...
Meet actor who was called 'flop master', then became superstar, did 30 films with one heroine, became 'Mahanayak' before Amitabh, he is..
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares BIG update on Rs 108000 crore bullet train project, Gujarat-Maharashtra stretch to be completed by...
Election of Vice President: Why are ballot papers and not EVMs used? What is system of single transferable vote?
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant achieves this unique record, becomes first wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to...
BOLLYWOOD
Ibrahim Ali Khan met his special fan at the Sarzameen screening, and his interaction with him won the netizens, praising Ibrahim's mom, Amrita Singh's values.
An actor becomes a star with the love of fans. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has a long way to achieve stardom. But he does know how to acknowledge a fan. On Thursday, Ibrahim was spotted attending the screening of his new film, Sarzameen, with family and friends. Post screening, Ibrahim was leaving the venue, and then he met a special fan who couldn't hear or speak. Usually, an actor meets a fan during rush hour, poses with them for a selfie, and then quickly leaves. However, Ibrahim did something that instantly won his fans and even the paps who captured them on their lenses.
Ibrahim Ali Khan's interaction with his special fan
When the dumb and mute boy came to meet Ibrahim, instead of just posing for a photo, he started interacting with him, trying to understand his situation. The boy informed him that he can't speak, but communicates with sign language. Ibrahim understood, and he made a heart gesture for him while smiling. Later, the actor even tells him to go home and sleep in sign language, and the special fan showed him his location on his phone. Ibrahim looked stunned as it seemed like he had come from far away to meet him. Ibrahim gave him a tight hug, and then they posed for the photos.
Netizens' reactions to Ibrahim Ali Khan's gesture
The video of Ibrahim with his special fan went viral in no time. A majority of netizens lauded Ibrahim and his mother, Amrita Singh, for giving him a humble upbringing. An internet user wrote, "Ye parenting ek maa hi kar sakti hai." Another internet user wrote, "Beautiful. Your mother, Amrita Singh, for teaching both brother and sister good values." One of the internet users wrote, "Good Parenting dikha raha hai." On the work front, Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan in 2025. His latest film, the action thriller Sarzameen, was released online on JioHotstar on June 25.