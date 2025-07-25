Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan meets dumb and mute fan, what he does next wins netizens: 'Aisi parenting ek maa..'

Ibrahim Ali Khan met his special fan at the Sarzameen screening, and his interaction with him won the netizens, praising Ibrahim's mom, Amrita Singh's values.

An actor becomes a star with the love of fans. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has a long way to achieve stardom. But he does know how to acknowledge a fan. On Thursday, Ibrahim was spotted attending the screening of his new film, Sarzameen, with family and friends. Post screening, Ibrahim was leaving the venue, and then he met a special fan who couldn't hear or speak. Usually, an actor meets a fan during rush hour, poses with them for a selfie, and then quickly leaves. However, Ibrahim did something that instantly won his fans and even the paps who captured them on their lenses.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's interaction with his special fan

When the dumb and mute boy came to meet Ibrahim, instead of just posing for a photo, he started interacting with him, trying to understand his situation. The boy informed him that he can't speak, but communicates with sign language. Ibrahim understood, and he made a heart gesture for him while smiling. Later, the actor even tells him to go home and sleep in sign language, and the special fan showed him his location on his phone. Ibrahim looked stunned as it seemed like he had come from far away to meet him. Ibrahim gave him a tight hug, and then they posed for the photos.

Netizens' reactions to Ibrahim Ali Khan's gesture

The video of Ibrahim with his special fan went viral in no time. A majority of netizens lauded Ibrahim and his mother, Amrita Singh, for giving him a humble upbringing. An internet user wrote, "Ye parenting ek maa hi kar sakti hai." Another internet user wrote, "Beautiful. Your mother, Amrita Singh, for teaching both brother and sister good values." One of the internet users wrote, "Good Parenting dikha raha hai." On the work front, Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan in 2025. His latest film, the action thriller Sarzameen, was released online on JioHotstar on June 25.