Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'

In a recent media appearance, Hrithik Roshan was asked to name the films he massively regrets losing, and he named Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots.

Hrithik Roshan opened up about rejecting two films that went on to become an iconic hit, benefiting Aamir Khan. Life is made up of our choices. An actor often rejects films, little knowing that their rejection will benefit someone. Recently, the Krrish actor made a high-profile media appearance at an exclusive event in Sri Lanka, headlining the grand launch of a plush resort in Colombo. During the event, the host asked certain questions to the actor. Hrithik took it all sportingly and went on to make a big revelation of his career choices.

Hrithik Roshan rejected Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots

In the event, the host asked him, "Is there a film that massively regrets rejecting it?" Soon after hearing the question, Hrithik revealed, "I regret saying no to Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots" Hrithik's big disclosure met with gasps from the audience, and he added, "But, I believe AamirKhan was the best choice for both those movies, it had a destiny." The attendees applauded Hrithik's take on his choices.

Watch Hrithik Roshan's big reveal about 3 Idiots and Dil Chahta Hai

Netizens' reactions to Hrithik's revelation

As soon as this clip surfaced, it went viral on X, with several netizens reacting to Hrithik's decisions. An internet user wrote, "Rajkumar Hirani Never approached #HrithikRoshan for #3idiots Movie #AamirKhan." Another internet user wrote, "Jitna movies kiya hai usse jyada movie reject kiya hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Wasn't he also offered Siddharth's role in Rang De Basanti?" A netizen wrote, "Kitna reject karta hai yeh movies. He even rejected some Hollywood franchises like Fast and Furious." Another netizen joked, "Lol, it's good that he rejected, or we wouldn't have these classics."

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in War 2 opposite Jr NTR. The highly anticipated actioner from YRF Spy Universe will be released in cinemas on August 15. Hrithik is also busy with his directorial debut, another much-awaited superhero adventure, Krrish 4.